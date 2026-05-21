As BOPP registration opens, private sector called to support the program | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Department of Youth on Wednesday announced that registration is now officially open for the 28th Annual Edition of the Business Outreach & Placement Program, BOPP.

For nearly three decades, BOPP has continued to provide youth on St. Maarten with valuable opportunities to gain practical work experience, strengthen their professional skills, and prepare for future career pathways through placements within both the public and private sectors.

Over the years, the program has also evolved into an important platform for youth engagement and youth participation by empowering youth to actively contribute within professional environments, build confidence, share innovative ideas, and become more meaningfully involved in national development.

The 2026 BOPP Program is scheduled to run from July 6 to July 31, 2026, and is open to students between the ages of 16 and 24 years old. Eligible applicants include High School Form 3 and Form 4 students, as well as students currently pursuing their first year of tertiary-level education. The Department of Youth is encouraging interested students to register as soon as possible, as spaces are limited and registration will close once the program reaches full capacity.

Through BOPP, participants are exposed to professional working environments while developing essential workplace skills such as communication, teamwork, responsibility, punctuality, and professionalism. The program also serves as an important bridge between education and the labor market, helping youth gain early career exposure, practical experience, and opportunities to contribute their perspectives and talents within various sectors of society.

In alignment with the Department’s continued commitment to youth development, youth engagement, and meaningful youth participation, BOPP remains one of St. Maarten’s longest-running initiatives dedicated to inspiring, educating, and empowering youth.

The Department of Youth is also making a strong appeal to the private sector, businesses, and organizations across St. Maarten to partner with the program by offering placement opportunities for participating youth.

The Department emphasized that the continued success and expansion of BOPP depend heavily on the support and collaboration of community stakeholders and corporate partners who help provide meaningful exposure and mentorship opportunities for the nation’s youth.

By participating in BOPP, businesses not only contribute to youth development and workforce readiness, but also benefit from the fresh perspectives, creativity, and support that youth can bring into the workplace. The program further serves as an opportunity for employers to help shape the next generation of professionals and identify potential future talent.

Interested persons and organizations may contact the Department of Youth at deptofyouth@sintmaartengov.org or call +1 (721) 542-2709 for additional information. Updates and announcements will also be shared via the Department of Youth SXM Facebook page.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/as-bopp-registration-opens-private-sector-called-to-support-the-program