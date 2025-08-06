Bonaire Human Rights president to the UN: Defend native women and girls of Bonaire | The Peoples Tribune

KRALENDIJK–On the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, Davika Bissessar Shaw president of Bonaire Human Rights Organization participated and presented a statement to the Interactive Multi-Stakeholder Hearing, held recently at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action that was adopted at the World Conference on Woman in 1995 by 189 countries and is a landmark global commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. It outlines a strategic framework across 12 key areas, such as education, health, violence, and political participation, and calls on governments and civil society to take concrete action to eliminate discrimination and ensure equal rights and opportunities.

Davika Bissessar Shaw presented the following statement on behalf of the people of Bonaire on the urgent realities of children and youth living under ongoing colonial conditions, and highlighted its Human Rights Youth and Children Program, a bold, community-driven initiative aimed at fostering dignity, equality, and civic participation among the next generation.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

𝘉𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘪𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘊𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬. 𝘉𝘶𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘣𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥 𝘢 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸 𝘶𝘱 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺, 𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸𝘭𝘦𝘥𝘨𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴.

𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘏𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘙𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴 𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘯 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘮 𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵. 𝘉𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘶𝘱𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 2030, 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘭𝘢𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦, 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺-𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘤𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘭 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘵𝘺, 𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘤𝘩𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘴. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘹𝘵 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘩𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴, 𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘤 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘞𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮𝘭𝘺 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦.

𝘞𝘦’𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴 𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘶𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘵 𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺, 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺, 𝘴𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘶𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴.

𝘏𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳, 𝘸𝘦’𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴. 𝘍𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘹𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦, 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥, 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘶𝘢𝘨𝘦, 𝘗𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘋𝘶𝘵𝘤𝘩-𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘹𝘵, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘯’𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴.

𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵’𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘺 𝘸𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘷𝘰𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺, 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘉𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘪𝘳𝘦 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘯. 𝘈𝘴 𝘢 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘈𝘙𝘐𝘊𝘖𝘔 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘜𝘕-𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘴𝘩 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘦, 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵.

𝘞𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘱𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥. 𝘞𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧-𝘥𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘯’𝘴 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴, 𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘨𝘪𝘳𝘭𝘴’, 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘵 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘬.

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘉𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘪𝘳𝘦 𝘏𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘙𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴 𝘖𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦, 𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘩, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘥𝘰 𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘦. 𝘞𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘯𝘰 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘪𝘴 𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵 𝘣𝘦𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘥.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/bonaire-human-rights-president-to-the-un-defend-native-women-and-girls-of-bonaire