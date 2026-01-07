Brug: SZV resumes in-person services for seniors from Jan. 26 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, on Wednesday confirmed that SZV Social & Health Insurances will reopen its doors for in-person services for senior citizens beginning in the week of Monday, January 26, 2026.

Earlier announcements confirmed that SZV had agreed to implement Senior Priority Hours after recognizing that many seniors were encountering difficulties with online support options. Face-to-face assistance is critical to ensuring dignity, respect, and accessible support for older residents — a priority that Minister Brug has emphasized throughout his tenure.

“I am proud to share that SZV has agreed to offer dedicated in-person service for our seniors, without the need for appointments,” said Minister Brug. “As stated before our elderly population deserves direct, respectful, and accessible support, not only digital options. I thank SZV for responding swiftly to my request and for making the necessary adjustments to ensure this is once again possible.”

The in-person senior services will commence on Monday January 26th and begin as a soft opening, allowing SZV to continue finalizing preparations to ensure that the facility is not only operational but also fully senior-proof — with features designed to improve comfort, accessibility, and overall experience for elderly clients.

A centralized service area is being created so seniors no longer have to navigate multiple parts of the building for different services. Minister Brug reaffirmed that this action is part of a broader commitment to strengthen community services and to ensure that older persons in Sint Maarten receive compassionate, accessible support. Further details and service arrangements will be communicated directly by SZV as preparations continue.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/brug-szv-resumes-in-person-services-for-seniors-from-jan-26