Brug updates on SMMC | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, has issued a statement to provide clarity regarding the construction of the new St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) building, following recent public statements and the concern that has emerged within the community.

Minister Brug acknowledged the concerns raised by Members of Parliament and the public, emphasizing that the construction of the new hospital remains one of the most significant national infrastructure projects currently underway in St. Maarten.

“The construction of our new hospital is one of the most significant national infrastructure projects currently underway, and transparency and accountability remain essential,” Minister Brug stated.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Minister said he has been in close and continuous contact with the management and Supervisory Board of SMMC, as well as Social & Health Insurances SZV. Several meetings have been held since January as part of his broader Health-in-All-Policies approach for 2025 and beyond, with a stronger focus on healthcare governance, financial sustainability, and overall system strengthening.

As part of these efforts, Minister Brug recently conducted a personal site visit and tour of the new hospital building. During these engagements, discussions addressed not only the progress of construction, but also the known delays, financial considerations involving the contractor, the global increase in construction costs, operational sustainability, staffing matters, referrals abroad, and the overall financial position of SMMC.

Based on the information provided by SMMC management, Minister Brug confirmed that construction works have not stopped. From the Ministry’s labor perspective, this is further supported by the continued submission and processing of labor permit requests connected to the project.

“Large infrastructure projects of this magnitude naturally encounter challenges. What is important is that these challenges are being addressed through structured dialogue and responsible oversight. I remain actively engaged in ensuring that all parties continue working toward viable and sustainable solutions,” the Minister said.

Minister Brug further assured the public that he is closely monitoring developments and exercising his responsibility with diligence and care.

“My priority remains clear: to safeguard public funds, protect Government’s interests, and ensure that St. Maarten ultimately benefits from a modern and sustainable healthcare facility,” he said.

The Minister noted that the public will continue to be informed through official channels as appropriate.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/brug-updates-on-smmc