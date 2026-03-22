BTP Director says secure digital Infrastructure vital for small islands | The Peoples Tribune

CURAÇAO–Director of the Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP), Judianne Hoeve, took part in the Caribbean Data Center Conference in Curaçao, where she addressed the importance of data sovereignty and regional cooperation in the Caribbean’s evolving digital landscape.

The conference brought together ministers, regulators, policymakers, ICT professionals, and senior data center representatives from across the region to discuss the future of digital infrastructure and the policy frameworks needed to support it.

In her remarks, Hoeve said data centers have become an important part of national development and digital governance. She noted that for Caribbean countries, the issue goes beyond technology and includes resilience, economic opportunity, and the protection of digital assets.

“For small island states like St. Maarten, digital infrastructure is not just about technology, it is about resilience, economic opportunity, and protecting our digital future. We must collaborate as a region to build trust, strengthen our regulatory frameworks, and ensure that we are not left behind in the global digital economy,” Hoeve said.

Hoeve also moderated a panel discussion titled “Regulation for Trust,” which focused on the role of regulation in building confidence within the digital ecosystem. The discussion examined issues such as shared responsibility for trust, balancing regulation with innovation, strengthening cybersecurity and resilience, and addressing the growing relevance of data sovereignty and artificial intelligence.

Participants also identified several challenges facing the region, including limited resources, rising cybersecurity threats, fragmented regulatory frameworks, and the pace of technological change. Panelists noted that closer cooperation among Caribbean countries will be necessary to respond to these issues in a coordinated and effective way.

For St. Maarten, the discussions reinforced the need to invest in secure digital infrastructure, strengthen regulatory oversight, and deepen partnerships across the region. These measures are important to ensuring that data can be stored and managed securely, while also supporting business development and protecting the public in an increasingly digital environment.

BTP said it remains committed to participating in regional and international discussions on telecommunications and digital infrastructure, while supporting policies and initiatives that promote trust, security, and innovation.

Data centers are specialized facilities that house computer servers and related systems used to store, process, and manage digital information. They support essential services such as websites, cloud computing, banking systems, government databases, telecommunications networks, and online applications. As more services move online, data centers play a central role in keeping information accessible, secure, and reliable.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/btp-director-says-secure-digital-infrastructure-vital-for-small-islands