COCI invites business community to March 31 town hall on UBO registration, compliance and key business developments | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry, COCI, is encouraging a strong turnout from the business community at its upcoming Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Belair Community Center, describing the event as an important opportunity for entrepreneurs and business operators to receive timely information on issues directly affecting their operations and obligations.

COCI said the meeting comes at a time when regulatory changes, compliance requirements and public sector decisions continue to shape the local business climate, making it increasingly important for businesses in St. Maarten to remain informed, prepared and engaged.

A central feature of the evening will be a panel discussion on Ultimate Beneficial Owner, UBO, registration, a subject that continues to generate questions across the private sector. The panel will include representatives of the Financial Intelligence Unit, HBN Law and Notary Mingo, who are expected to address the current legal status of UBO registration, anticipated regulatory developments and the implications of the recent court case.

According to COCI, UBO requirements go beyond a technical compliance issue, touching directly on transparency, legal certainty and the responsibilities of business owners and operators as the regulatory framework continues to evolve.

The Town Hall Meeting will also feature presentations and updates from Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs, the Tax Department and a representative of the Police Department. These contributions are intended to give attendees direct access to relevant information, practical guidance and perspectives from institutions that help shape the operating environment for businesses in St. Maarten.

In addition, COCI will share information on upcoming collaborations and initiatives aimed at supporting the growth, resilience and sustainability of small and micro enterprises, which remain an important part of the country’s economy. The Chamber said it sees access to timely, credible and practical information as essential to building a strong and sustainable private sector.

By bringing together key public and private stakeholders in one setting, COCI hopes to strengthen dialogue, improve understanding and help businesses make more informed decisions. The Chamber is encouraging entrepreneurs, company owners, managers and other members of the business community to attend, ask questions and take part in the discussion.

For more information, persons may contact the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry at +1 (721) 542-3595 or +1 (721) 542-3590, or emailbizcenter@chamberofcommerce.sx.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/coci-invites-business-community-to-march-31-town-hall-on-ubo-registration-compliance-and-key-business-developments