Contour Airlines adding new nonstop route to St. Maarten from San Juan | The Peoples Tribune

SAN JUAN–Contour Airlines is proud to announce the launch of new nonstop service between San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Maarten, beginning November 2025. This direct connection between two of the Caribbean’s most vibrant destinations will reduce travel times, increase flexibility, and make regional travel easier for both leisure and business passengers.

The new service will operate three times a week—on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays—using 30-seat regional jets designed for comfort and personalized service. Passengers can enjoy extra legroom, complimentary snacks, and a more intimate flying experience ideal for short-haul Caribbean routes. Flights will depart San Juan at 11:40 a.m. and arrive in St. Maarten at 12:45 p.m., while return flights leave St. Maarten at 1:45 p.m. and land in San Juan at 2:50 p.m.

By introducing this nonstop link, Contour Airlines is strengthening regional connectivity at a time when demand for inter-island travel continues to grow. St. Maarten and Puerto Rico will both benefit from easier access for tourists, business travelers, and residents alike. Visitors will now be able to combine the cultural richness, beaches, and historic sites of Puerto Rico with the world-famous hospitality, nightlife, and unique attractions of St. Maarten, including the iconic Maho Beach.

The route also promises to support economic ties and business opportunities between the two territories. With growing economies and thriving tourism industries, the increased availability of direct flights will help foster trade, conferences, and cross-border partnerships. For the Caribbean region as a whole, this new connection is part of a broader effort to improve inter-island mobility, reduce the stress of connecting flights, and encourage greater regional exchange.

“Contour Airlines is committed to providing convenient, reliable service that enhances the travel experience in the Caribbean,” the company stated. “By offering a direct connection between San Juan and St. Maarten, we are giving travelers more choices while supporting the long-term growth of tourism and business in both markets.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/contour-airlines-adding-new-nonstop-route-to-st-maarten-from-san-juan