DC ALFA Conference opens in St. Maarten with food security at center of regional talks | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The 2026 Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Alliance Conference officially opened this week in St. Maarten, bringing together representatives and stakeholders from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten for a week of dialogue, collaboration, field activities and policy-focused discussions on the future of agriculture, livestock, fisheries and food security in the Dutch Caribbean.

The conference, hosted under the framework of DC ALFA, serves as a regional platform for cooperation among the islands in areas that are increasingly viewed as essential to economic resilience, food security, sustainability and long-term development.

DC ALFA was established in 2023 as a regional alliance aimed at strengthening cooperation in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors. Since then, it has continued to evolve into a more strategic platform focused on regional collaboration, innovation, food systems, climate resilience and sustainable development across the Dutch Caribbean.

This year’s conference agenda spans several days and includes workshops, policy dialogues, field visits, stakeholder sessions and inter-island presentations. The discussions are focused on food security, fisheries development, climate-smart agriculture, trade connectivity, youth involvement, financing opportunities and practical areas for regional cooperation.

The official opening ceremony was held at Simpson Bay Resort, where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten delivered remarks underscoring the importance of agriculture and food security to the future of small island economies.

In her address, Minister Heyliger-Marten said agriculture, livestock, fisheries and food security can no longer be treated as secondary sectors. She pointed to growing geopolitical uncertainty, rising food costs, supply chain disruptions and climate-related pressures as factors that make stronger local and regional food systems a necessity for the Dutch Caribbean.

The Minister emphasized the need for closer regional cooperation, knowledge sharing, innovation and practical solutions that can help reduce dependency, strengthen local production and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and communities across the islands.

Minister Heyliger-Marten also highlighted several initiatives currently being supported by the Ministry of TEATT, including agricultural awareness programs, exposure to hydroponics in schools, fisheries dialogue and the Agriculture Business Academy. The academy, developed in partnership with Qredits, SOFIN and TWO, is aimed at supporting entrepreneurship, access to financing and agricultural business development in St. Maarten.

The conference has brought together a broad cross-section of regional and international stakeholders, including representatives from the World Horti Center, The University of the West Indies, Wageningen University & Research, the Dutch Ministries of BZK and EZK, LVVN, VNP, TWO and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor. The Ministry of VSA continues to work closely with TEATT’s Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries on matters connected to food security, public health, agriculture and sector development.

Throughout the sessions held so far, participants have addressed several policy and operational matters, including opportunities for stronger inter-island coordination, technical cooperation, research support, innovation and strategic partnerships. The discussions are aimed at strengthening the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors throughout the Dutch Caribbean while identifying areas where islands can share knowledge, pool resources and improve planning.

Following the official opening, participating islands delivered presentations outlining their current positions, ongoing developments, challenges and opportunities within their respective agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors. The presentations focused strongly on food security initiatives, sustainability efforts, regional collaboration and policy development.

A presentation was also delivered by Acting Head of TEATT’s Policy Department Shervin Frederick, who provided insight into ongoing initiatives and developments in St. Maarten related to agriculture, fisheries, food security and inter-island cooperation. His presentation included updates connected to the E6 Country Package initiatives and broader efforts to strengthen data collection, agricultural planning, stakeholder support and long-term sector development.

Additional project and research insights were presented by Eugene Hoogstad, who highlighted the importance of evidence-based research and strategic development initiatives to support stakeholders in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries industries.

The presentation included updates on the development of an agricultural digital portal platform, agricultural research initiatives, farm-to-market pilot concepts, feasibility studies, MSME-related opportunities and wider food security projects being explored in St. Maarten.

The Ministry of TEATT and the Government of St. Maarten expressed appreciation to the organizers and coordinators of the DC ALFA Conference, the participating islands, stakeholders and development partners for their contribution to the successful hosting of the regional initiative.

Special appreciation was also extended to the Netherlands and its supporting entities for their continued collaboration and support, which have helped make the conference and several ongoing agricultural and food security initiatives possible across the Dutch Caribbean.

The Government of St. Maarten reaffirmed its commitment to continued regional engagement, innovation and cooperation aimed at strengthening food systems, agricultural development, fisheries practices and economic opportunities across the region.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dc-alfa-conference-opens-in-st-maarten-with-food-security-at-center-of-regional-talks