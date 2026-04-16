Destination St. Maarten receives FCCA Foundation Owen Arthur Scholarship Fund | The Peoples Tribune

MIAMI–Destination St. Maarten has been named the 2026 recipient of the FCCA Foundation Owen Arthur Scholarship Fund, a recognition that will support community development and educational advancement in the destination. The award was announced this week during Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 in Miami.

The Owen Arthur Scholarship Fund was established by the FCCA Foundation, the charitable arm of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, as an annual US$25,000 initiative benefiting a different Caribbean destination each year. The fund is intended to support the work of an educational institution or nonprofit organization selected by the recipient destination.

Named in honor of the late Professor Owen Seymour Arthur, former Prime Minister of Barbados, the fund recognizes his contribution to strengthening ties between the Caribbean and the cruise industry while investing in future generations across the region.

The selection of Destination St. Maarten highlights the destination’s continued engagement with regional tourism partners and reflects the growing importance of aligning tourism success with direct benefits for the community. By channeling support into education and development, the fund is designed to create opportunities that extend beyond the tourism sector and into the wider society.

The FCCA Foundation introduced the scholarship in 2024, with Barbados named as the inaugural recipient. Since its launch, the initiative has been positioned as a regional tool to help strengthen communities by investing in youth, education, and nonprofit efforts in Caribbean destinations.

Destination St. Maarten’s receipt of the fund marks another positive development for the island at a time when regional tourism stakeholders are increasingly focusing on partnerships that deliver both economic and social value.

The scholarship fund is expected to contribute to meaningful initiatives in St. Maarten by supporting efforts that foster learning, empowerment, and community progress.

L–R: Alexander Gumbs, Chief Executive Officer, Port St. Maarten Group Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, St. Maarten; Micky Arison, Chairman, FCCA Foundation and Chairman, Carnival Corporation & plc; and Michele Paige, CEO, FCCA.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/destination-st-maarten-receives-fcca-foundation-owen-arthur-scholarship-fund