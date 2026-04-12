Divi Little Bay Resort welcomed as official host property for Caribbean Queen Pageant contestants | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation, SCDF, is extending sincere appreciation to Divi Little Bay Resort for serving as the host property for the contestants of the 2026 St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant.

Contestants representing countries and territories from across the region began arriving on St. Maarten yesterday and are being accommodated at Divi Little Bay Resort ahead of the highly anticipated pageant on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Carnival Village.

SCDF said Divi Little Bay Resort has worked closely with the foundation to help ensure that all delegates enjoy a warm, comfortable, and memorable stay while on island for one of the hallmark events of St. Maarten Carnival 2026.

“The Caribbean Queen Pageant is one of the signature events of our Carnival season, and we are very pleased to have Divi Little Bay Resort hosting our contestants,” SCDF said. “From the moment the delegates began arriving, Divi has been a valued partner in helping us create a welcoming experience for these young women as they prepare for the pageant. We are grateful for the support and hospitality being extended to all of the contestants.”

The 2026 Caribbean Queen Pageant, held under the theme “Queens of Sun & Soil,” will bring together 13 ambassadors from across the Caribbean and beyond in a celebration of culture, poise, talent, and regional pride. Contestants are expected to compete in several segments, including Evening Gown, Talent, Interview, and Ambassadorial or National Wear.

The pageant will take place on Wednesday, April 15, at 8:00 p.m. at Carnival Village and will feature representatives from Aruba, Anguilla, Nevis, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, Grenada, St. Vincent, Antigua, St. Eustatius, Belize, and St. Maarten. The winner will walk away with the coveted Caribbean Queen title and a grand prize of US$10,000.

As St. Maarten Carnival celebrates its 55th anniversary in 2026, SCDF said partnerships such as the one with Divi Little Bay Resort play an important role in maintaining the quality and reputation of the island’s major cultural events.

SCDF thanked Divi Little Bay Resort for its cooperation, support, and commitment to helping make the 2026 Caribbean Queen Pageant a memorable experience for every contestant visiting St. Maarten.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/divi-little-bay-resort-welcomed-as-official-host-property-for-caribbean-queen-pageant-contestants