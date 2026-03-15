Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard to receive three new patrol cutters | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Defense and Damen Workboats have signed a contract for the construction of three new medium-sized patrol vessels for the Caribbean Coast Guard, marking a major investment in maritime security and operational capacity across the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

The new cutters will replace the current fleet, which has been in service for more than 25 years. Deployment of the replacement vessels is expected in early 2029. The Coast Guard uses these ships for maritime monitoring, investigative work, and assistance at sea.

The existing cutters, Jaguar, Panther, and Puma, entered service in the late 1990s and are now being phased out as maintenance demands and operating costs continue to rise. Their replacements, the Stan Patrol 5009 class, will be about 50 meters long, making them larger than the vessels now in service.

The larger size is expected to improve performance in the sometimes rough conditions of Caribbean waters. The new patrol vessels will also be equipped with updated technology, including advanced radar systems and infrared cameras, giving crews stronger surveillance capabilities during nighttime operations and in poor visibility.

In addition to the three cutters, the contract also includes four fast interceptor boats. Each cutter will carry one interceptor craft, while the fourth will be used for training purposes and maintenance rotation.

These interceptor boats are intended to strengthen the Coast Guard’s ability to pursue and stop fast smuggling vessels, including the go-fast boats often used in narcotics trafficking across the Caribbean. The new interceptors will also be larger than the current models, a feature expected to help them maintain speed more effectively in rougher sea conditions.

The vessel replacement program is aimed at modernizing the Coast Guard fleet and improving its readiness to carry out its duties across the region.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dutch-caribbean-coast-guard-to-receive-three-new-patrol-cutters