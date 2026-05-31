Dutch Caribbean Islands sign renewed MoU to strengthen cooperation in Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba and St. Eustatius have signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening regional cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock and fisheries through the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Alliance, known as DCALFA.

The renewed MoU marks an important step in the continued development of DCALFA as a regional platform for cooperation, coordination and long-term planning among the Dutch Caribbean islands. It builds on the initial MoU signed on June 2, 2023, which established DCALFA as a collaborative framework, and now provides a more structured basis for cooperation through 2035.

The agreement was signed by representatives of the six participating islands: Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten. For St. Maarten, the MoU was signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunications, Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

The renewed MoU recognizes the strategic importance of food security, food safety, sustainable production systems, climate resilience and regional cooperation within the Dutch Caribbean. It also acknowledges that while the islands differ in constitutional status and administrative responsibilities, they share common challenges and opportunities in strengthening the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors.

Under the agreement, the participating islands endorse the DCALFA Roadmap 2025 to 2035 as the guiding framework for future cooperation. The roadmap is intended to support joint priorities, activities and monitoring of progress in areas that are critical to the region’s development, including food security, sustainable production, innovation, climate-smart practices, economic opportunity and inclusive participation.

A key element of the renewed MoU is the shared intention to work toward the formalization of DCALFA as an independent legal structure. This step is intended to strengthen operational continuity, improve access to external funding, support professional staffing, enable project implementation and allow DCALFA to enter into partnerships and formal arrangements where needed.

The MoU also provides for the appointment of persons within DCALFA to explore the most suitable legal governance structure for the alliance. Possible options include a foundation, association, limited liability company or another legal vehicle capable of representing all six islands while maintaining strong public-sector anchoring.

The agreement outlines several strategic objectives for cooperation. These include strengthening regional food security and reducing import dependency, supporting coherent and forward-looking policy development, stimulating inclusive economic growth and resilient value chains, advancing sustainable and climate-smart practices, and promoting inclusive participation with particular attention to youth and women.

The signing of the MoU comes during St. Maarten hosting the 2026 Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Alliance Conference, bringing together representatives and stakeholders from across the Dutch Caribbean for a week of dialogue, collaboration, field activities and policy-focused discussions.

The conference served as a regional platform for cooperation on agriculture, livestock, fisheries and food security, with sessions focused on practical solutions, policy development, financing opportunities, trade connectivity, youth involvement, research, innovation and inter-island collaboration.

During the official opening ceremony at Simpson Bay Resort, Minister Heyliger-Marten underscored that agriculture, livestock, fisheries and food security can no longer be treated as secondary sectors. She pointed to rising food costs, geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and climate-related pressures as factors that make stronger local and regional food systems essential for small island economies.

The Minister emphasized the importance of closer regional cooperation, knowledge sharing, innovation and practical planning to help reduce dependency, strengthen local production and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs, farmers, fishers, livestock owners and communities across the islands.

St. Maarten has also highlighted several ongoing initiatives connected to the broader food security and agriculture agenda, including agricultural awareness programs, hydroponics exposure in schools, fisheries dialogue and the Agriculture Business Academy. The academy, developed with partners including Qredits, SOFIN and TWO, is aimed at supporting entrepreneurship, access to financing and agricultural business development.

The 2026 DCALFA Conference has brought together a wide range of regional and international stakeholders, including representatives from the World Horti Center, The University of the West Indies, Wageningen University & Research, Dutch ministries and development partners. The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor also continues to work with TEATT’s Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries on areas connected to food security, public health, agriculture and sector development.

Participating islands delivered presentations outlining their current positions, challenges, initiatives and opportunities within their respective agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors. These presentations focused on food security, sustainability, regional collaboration, policy development and practical ways to strengthen local and regional capacity.

The Government of St. Maarten expressed appreciation to the organizers, coordinators, participating islands, stakeholders and development partners for their contributions to the conference and to the continued growth of DCALFA.

Special appreciation was also extended to the Netherlands and its supporting entities for their continued collaboration and support in advancing agriculture, food security and related development initiatives across the Dutch Caribbean.

The Government of St. Maarten reaffirmed its commitment to regional engagement, innovation and cooperation aimed at strengthening food systems, agricultural development, responsible fisheries practices, livestock support and economic opportunities throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dutch-caribbean-islands-sign-renewed-mou-to-strengthen-cooperation-in-agriculture-livestock-and-fisheries