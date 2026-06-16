Eman to resign as Aruba PM per Jan 1, 2027, hand over AVP Leadership this September | The Peoples Tribune

ORANJESTAD–Aruba Prime Minister Mike Eman has announced that he will step down as leader of the AVP in September and resign as Prime Minister on January 1. He made the announcement Monday evening during a party meeting, according to media reports in Aruba.

Eman said the decision is part of a planned transition to allow a new generation to take over the leadership of the AVP. The party is expected to address the leadership change during its congress in September. His resignation as Prime Minister will follow several months later, bringing an end to a 25-year period in which he led the AVP and served as Aruba’s Prime Minister during three separate terms.

During his remarks, Eman said leadership also means preparing others to carry responsibility. He said Aruba’s future requires space for the next generation to lead and contribute to the country’s development.

Before leaving office, Eman said he intends to continue working on several social and economic priorities. These include additional support for low-income residents, improvements for pensioners and efforts to gradually move the minimum wage closer to the subsistence level.

Eman also made clear that stepping down from the party leadership and the premiership does not mean he is leaving public life. He said he will continue working for Aruba, the AVP and the wider community after January 1.

Eman’s announcement marks a major political transition for Aruba. His successor has not yet been named.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/eman-to-resign-as-aruba-pm-per-jan-1-2027-hand-over-avp-leadership-this-september