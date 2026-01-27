Flow Partners with RISE Foundation to Support Vulnerable Families Through Project Hope | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Flow partnered with RISE Foundation to provide extended support to vulnerable families through the Foundation’s Project Hope initiative, delivering assistance that continues beyond the holiday season and into the new year.

Project Hope is a targeted community initiative aimed at supporting families experiencing financial, medical, or social hardship during one of the most challenging times of the year. The initiative is structured to provide relief over multiple months, recognizing that the pressures faced by families do not end when the holidays are over.

As part of this initiative, RISE Foundation collaborated with Leaders for Change Foundation, which worked closely with families within the community and conducted the initial needs assessment to identify those most in need of support.

Through Flow’s contribution as the main sponsor, more than 40 families received non-perishable food supplies in December, helping to reduce household expenses during the holiday season. In addition, Flow provided shopping vouchers that are being allocated for January and February, ensuring continued assistance during the early months of the year.

“This partnership allowed us to extend support beyond the holidays and into the new year, which is when many families feel the pressure most,” said Chiaira Bowers of RISE Foundation. “Flow’s support made it possible to respond in a practical and dignified way.”

Following the needs assessment, the vouchers were specifically geared toward senior beneficiaries within the selected families, reflecting the priority needs identified.

RISE Foundation expresses sincere appreciation to Flow for stepping up to fill this critical need. Flow’s support played a key role in transforming Project Hope into a multi-month relief effort rather than a one-time intervention.

Special recognition is extended to Flow’s marketing team for championing the initiative and actively seeking meaningful ways to support vulnerable families across the island. Their commitment and collaborative approach were instrumental in expanding the reach and impact of the project.

RISE Foundation values Flow’s partnership and looks forward to continued collaboration in initiatives that strengthen families and uplift communities across St. Maarten.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/flow-partners-with-rise-foundation-to-support-vulnerable-families-through-project-hope