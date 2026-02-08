Foresee Foundation opens 2026 with renewed commitment to strengthening civil society | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Foresee Foundation has launched its 2026 program year with a renewed commitment to strengthening St. Maarten’s non-profit sector through collaboration, capacity building, and community development.

The year opened with two workshops: one organized in collaboration with the sports sector focused on supporting youth talent, and a second designed to help organizations strengthen how they present and pitch their mission and work. These early sessions set the tone for a year centered on building skills, partnerships, and long-term impact across civil society.

Since its establishment in 2013, Foresee Foundation has grown into a central platform supporting more than 200 non-profit organizations across social, cultural, and educational initiatives. Over the past decade, the foundation has built a network connecting organizations, volunteers, funders, and partners, while creating opportunities for training, knowledge-sharing, and project development.

Through programs such as NPOwer, Volunteer.sx, Soualichi Stories, Strengthening Families Together, and Let’s ACT, Foresee Foundation, in collaboration with partners, continues to support organizations working daily to improve community well-being. These initiatives focus not only on service delivery, but also on strengthening the skills, structures, and sustainability of non-profit organizations.

Continues below…

As part of its 2026 workshop series, Foresee Foundation will host an upcoming session titled “How Government Works for NGOs.” The topic was selected in response to growing interest among non-profit organizations in better understanding government structures, decision-making processes, and funding mechanisms, and in engaging more effectively with public institutions.

The workshop will be facilitated by Sarah Wescot-Williams, President of Parliament and a seasoned public administrator with extensive experience in government and policy development in St. Maarten. She has advocated for community-led governance and a bottom-up approach, including her proposal for a formal district council structure. Her professional background is expected to give participants practical insight into how political and administrative systems function, and how non-profit organizations can position themselves as constructive and informed partners.

The workshop will be held on Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Foresee Foundation office. Non-profit organizations interested in participating can register via https://bit.ly/2026NPOwerAcademy.

Foresee Foundation believes strengthening understanding between civil society and government is essential for sustainable social development. By investing in training and dialogue, the foundation aims to encourage stronger partnerships that benefit both organizations and the wider community.

Foresee Foundation invites all non-profit organizations on St. Maarten to participate in its 2026 programs and upcoming workshops. Additional dates and registration details will continue to be shared through the foundation’s communication channels, including email and Facebook.

To complement these channels, Foresee Foundation is introducing the NPOwer Announcements WhatsApp group, which will share brief, timely updates relevant to the non-profit sector. Organizations and individuals who wish to join can send a WhatsApp message requesting to be added to +1 (721) 550-7427.

For more information about Foresee Foundation and upcoming NPOwer workshops, contact Foresee Foundation, NPOwer by email at npowersxm@gmail.com, or via WhatsApp at +1 (721) 550-7427.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/foresee-foundation-opens-2026-with-renewed-commitment-to-strengthening-civil-society