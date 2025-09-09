Governor Baly outlines government’s strategic priorities for 2025–2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly delivered the traditional Governor’s Address at the opening of the new parliamentary year, speaking on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten. The Governor presented Parliament and the nation with the Council of Ministers’ policy agenda for 2025–2026, highlighting a vision rooted in sustainable growth, fiscal responsibility, and social development.

Reflecting on Sint Maarten’s journey since attaining country status in 2010, the Governor noted that the nation continues to operate under policies inherited from the Netherlands Antilles, but stressed the importance of taking ownership of its rights, obligations, and development goals. “It is time for Sint Maarten to embrace, commit, and most of all, act on its development goals,” he declared, emphasizing the need for flexibility, openness, and evolution.

The Government’s top priority for the new parliamentary year is sound financial management. Four strategic objectives were outlined: achieving sustainable government finances, building public trust through transparency, strengthening Sint Maarten’s economic position, and ensuring inclusive growth. Planned reforms include modernization of the tax administration, improvements to the budgeting process, stronger financial controls, and comprehensive tax reform.

The Governor pointed to strong economic indicators, with GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 3.1% in 2024, and a projected 2.4% for 2025. Construction and real estate activity have surged, tourism continues to drive growth, and new policies will focus on diversification through agriculture, fisheries, and entrepreneurship.

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Governor Baly acknowledged the mounting pressures of population density and rapid development on Sint Maarten’s limited land space. Government has finalized proposals for spatial and economic planning, zoning, and land issuance. Plans also emphasize environmental protection, biodiversity, and climate resilience, including coastal restoration projects that could significantly reduce hurricane damage.

Priorities for the year include strengthening water, sewage, and drainage systems, improving waste management through the creation of an independent waste authority, and expanding affordable housing through a revised housing policy and the reestablishment of the Mortgage Guarantee Fund.

𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

On justice, the Governor reported progress in advancing the new prison project in partnership with UNOPS, alongside efforts to address prison overcrowding through rehabilitation programs and international cooperation. A 1.5 million guilder allocation has been made for police vehicles and infrastructure upgrades, with an emphasis on regional partnerships, recruitment, and digital modernization.

Border management is being strengthened through proposed legislation on Passenger Name Records (PNR) and Advance Passenger Information (API), while immigration services continue to digitize case management and vessel clearance procedures. Human trafficking remains a priority, with the reinstatement of the Anti-Trafficking Bureau, now renamed the National Reporting Center, to improve prevention and victim protection.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡, 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The Governor announced that draft legislation for a universal health insurance system will be submitted to Parliament this year, marking a milestone in ensuring equal healthcare access for all residents. Significant steps are also being taken in mental health, with construction of a new facility scheduled for 2026, and programs addressing non-communicable diseases already underway.

In education, government will roll out the Higher Education Ordinance, implement a national framework for special needs education, and expand early childhood development oversight. Youth development will be advanced through the establishment of a Saint Martin Youth Hub, while cultural identity will be strengthened through heritage preservation and investment in creative industries.

𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦

The Governor emphasized continued progress on the Country Packages agreed with the Netherlands, which will run until 2027, as well as a commitment to transparency, public trust, and cross-ministerial cooperation. Electoral reform, institutional strengthening, and data-driven governance were highlighted as essential to restoring public confidence in governance.

In closing, Governor Baly called on Members of Parliament to work constructively with government on behalf of the people. “Sint Maarten stands at a crossroads where economic growth, environmental protection, and climate resilience must work together,” he said. “The government’s achievements in 2025 and strategic plans for 2026 demonstrate that sustainable development is not just possible, it is profitable, protective, and essential for our nation’s future prosperity.”

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/governor-baly-outlines-governments-strategic-priorities-for-2025-2026