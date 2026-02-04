Govt finalizes draft ordinance to regulate healthcare professionals in St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of Sint Maarten has reached a major milestone in strengthening its healthcare system with the completion of the draft National Ordinance on the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HCPR). Once approved by all stakeholders and ultimately ratified by Parliament, this ordinance will establish, for the first time in the country’s history, a legally anchored and integrated national registration framework for medical professionals.

This achievement is the result of a multi-year preparatory process that began in 2019 and was driven by the urgent need to bring clarity, structure, and legal certainty to the regulation of medical practice in Sint Maarten.

“This ordinance represents a decisive step toward safeguarding patient safety and strengthening trust in our healthcare system,” said Prime Minister Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina. “For too long, our system relied on fragmented and temporary measures. With this draft framework, we are putting in place a solid, future-proof structure that ensures only qualified and competent professionals to practice medicine in Sint Maarten.”

The initiative was prompted by practical challenges in the admission, assessment, and supervision of medical professionals. In the absence of a uniform national registration system, uncertainty existed regarding who was authorized to provide care, how professional competence was evaluated, and which medical acts could be performed. These challenges were compounded by the small and vulnerable nature of Sint Maarten’s healthcare sector and its strong dependence on professionals trained abroad.

“As a small island with an international labor market, we must be especially vigilant about quality and accountability,” the Prime Minister emphasized. “This law ensures that every doctor, nurse, and healthcare professional working here meets clear and transparent standards—standards our people deserve.”

The preparatory work began in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina, in close collaboration with healthcare professionals. International models, including those of Aruba and the Dutch BIG register, were reviewed and adapted to the scale and administrative capacity of Sint Maarten. Over the years, the process involved extensive consultations with stakeholders in the healthcare sector. In the past year, legislative lawyer Ms. Aarti Baran further developed the initiative and translated the outcomes into a coherent legal framework, with the insights and concerns raised during consultations incorporated as much as possible into the draft legislation.

“This was never about copying foreign models,” said the Prime Minister. “It was about designing a system that works for Sint Maarten—our size, our realities, and our future."

The new framework is built on the principle that only recognized and demonstrably competent professionals may provide medical care. Registration and periodic re-registration form the backbone of the system, supported by continuing professional development and periodic assessment. This approach prevents individuals without up-to-date expertise or proven competence from practicing medicine and provides structural protection for patients.

“Patient safety is not optional—it is fundamental,” the Prime Minister stated. “This registry places quality, competence, and professionalism at the heart of healthcare delivery.”

Recognizing Sint Maarten’s position within an international labor market, the draft ordinance allows for the designation of foreign medical registers as equivalent and for the recognition of accrediting bodies responsible for assessing foreign diplomas and educational programs. It also introduces an admission program for professionals who require additional assessment. This program evaluates knowledge, skills, and professional competence and ensures familiarity with the local healthcare context.

“We are opening the door to qualified international professionals, while at the same time protecting our standards,” the Prime Minister added. “This balance is essential for a resilient healthcare system.”

The National Ordinance on the Healthcare Professionals Registry marks the end of a transitional phase and the beginning of a sustainable and structured regulatory framework for medical professions in Sint Maarten. It strengthens legal certainty for healthcare providers, enhances protection for patients, and increases public confidence in the healthcare system.

“This is not just a legal reform—it is a public health reform,” Prime Minister Mercelina concluded. “It sends a clear message: Sint Maarten is serious about quality healthcare and serious about protecting its people.”

Following the groundwork laid under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Mr. Brug will continue the process. The draft national ordinance is currently held in the VSA Minister’s portfolio and will undergo the necessary administrative and legal procedures before being submitted to Parliament for consideration and implementation.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/govt-finalizes-draft-ordinance-to-regulate-healthcare-professionals-in-st-maarten