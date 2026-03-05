Impact Quest unites over 100 participants in island-wide celebration of volunteerism | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–More than 100 participants across 14 teams came together on Saturday, February 28, for the Impact Quest Volunteer Scavenger Hunt, an island-wide initiative designed to promote volunteerism, youth engagement, and community collaboration.

Organized by Volunteer.sx under the Foresee Foundation and the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), in partnership with SXM Padel Club, the event officially launched St. Maarten’s observance of the United Nations-declared International Year of Volunteers 2026.

Impact Quest transformed the island into a day-long platform for service and learning, bringing together youth teams, corporate teams, mission volunteers, and community partners in a dynamic experience centered on giving back. Participants traveled across multiple districts completing hands-on missions hosted by local organizations and community leaders, while earning points through the Goosechase app.

The event combined action with education. In addition to field missions, teams completed interactive trivia and knowledge-based challenges designed to deepen their understanding of volunteerism, local non-profits, community initiatives, and St. Maarten’s history. The format encouraged participants not only to compete, but also to engage meaningfully with the causes and organizations that contribute to the island’s development.

Mission hosts included Stichting Building Bridges Saving Lives, the Dutch Marines, Leaders For Change, Spaceless Gardens at Kooyman, EPIC (Environmental Protection in the Caribbean), Our Creations Arts & Crafts, That Yoda Guy, CST (Carib Swim Team), White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation, Les Fruits de Mer Association, and Nature Foundation. These organizations created interactive challenges that gave participants direct exposure to community service and environmental, social, and cultural initiatives taking place across the island.

A major focus of Impact Quest was youth inclusion. Thanks to the support of sponsors, youth teams and teams with young participants were able to join free of charge, removing financial barriers and creating wider access. Throughout the day, young participants demonstrated leadership, teamwork, creativity, and civic pride, reinforcing the role of youth as active contributors to nation-building.

Impact Quest was made possible through the support of a broad network of sponsors and partners committed to strengthening volunteerism in St. Maarten. Main sponsors included Samenwerkende Fondsen Caribe, SXM Padel Club, Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten, Philipsburg Broadcasting, the Social Economic Council (SER), WINAIR, IGY Marina, Windward Islands Bank (WIB), Algemeen Pensioen Fonds (APS), Notary Boekhout, Notary Richards, Social & Health Insurances (SZV), Grant Thornton, and Brooks & Associates.

Additional sponsors and partners included Telem, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, Holland House Hotel, Domino’s Pizza, Penha, Aziana Restaurant, Boolchand’s, Klass Electronics, Cost U Less, Tech Hub, Feest Café, Beauty Lounge, Come y Calla, The Playground, SXM Beauty Lab, Caribbean Gems, Avantika, Balls and Wine, Gelateria Milano, Maleona’s, SMITCO, and many others who contributed prizes, food, experiences, and logistical support.

Following four hours of activities across the island, teams, volunteers, sponsors, and mission hosts gathered for a post-Quest Social Mixer featuring music, games, friendly padel matches, and an awards presentation that celebrated the day’s top performers.

The We Do-Et Best Squad captured first place, earning the highest overall score of the day. Queens on a Quest placed second. The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation (FYIF) Social Committee received the award for Best Team Theme/Most Enthusiastic, while Helping Hands won Best Decorated Car.

Beyond the day’s competition, Impact Quest also served as a launchpad for continued engagement through Volunteer.sx, a digital platform that connects individuals and organizations with volunteer opportunities across St. Maarten. Proceeds from the event will support the development of the VSX Youth Circle, a youth ambassador program under Volunteer.sx aimed at strengthening youth leadership in volunteerism.

As St. Maarten marks the International Year of Volunteers, Impact Quest has set a strong tone for the year ahead by emphasizing collaboration, service, and youth participation. The event demonstrated that volunteerism is not simply an act of charity, but a shared responsibility and a meaningful expression of civic pride and nation-building.

For more information about upcoming initiatives or to register as a volunteer, visit Volunteer.sx or follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/impact-quest-unites-over-100-participants-in-island-wide-celebration-of-volunteerism