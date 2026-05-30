International Ombudsman body backs UN training to strengthen role in SDGs | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The International Ombudsman Institute, IOI, Board of Directors has approved a project proposal submitted by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, UNITAR, for a training program on the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, to be held in November 2026.

The approval was one of the notable outcomes of the IOI’s annual Board of Directors meeting, held in Willemstad, Curaçao from May 10 to 14, 2026. The training program is aimed at strengthening participants’ understanding of the SDGs within the context of ombudsman mandates, while equipping them with practical tools to support the implementation and monitoring of the goals.

The program will place particular emphasis on SDG 3, Good Health and Well-Being; SDG 4, Quality Education; SDG 5, Gender Equality; SDG 10, Reduced Inequalities; and SDG 16, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions. These goals are closely aligned with the core functions and responsibilities of Ombudsman offices.

The planned training follows a broader UNITAR model of using targeted learning programs to help public institutions connect their daily mandates to the Sustainable Development Goals.

UNITAR has previously worked with partners on SDG-related training for government officers, public officials and rule-of-law stakeholders, including programs focused on institutional systems for national SDG reviews, anti-corruption and sustainable development, human rights, and inclusive governance. In similar initiatives, UNITAR has emphasized practical tools, capacity building and the link between sustainable development, rule of law, human rights and public accountability, areas that are directly relevant to the work of Ombudsman institutions.

This initiative underscores the IOI’s commitment to empowering ombudsman institutions as active contributors to the global sustainable development agenda.

The Board meeting also marked a historic milestone for Curaçao, as it was the first time the IOI Board of Directors meeting was held on the island. The gathering reflected the growing prominence and active engagement of the Caribbean Ombudsman community within the broader international Ombudsman movement.

The Ombudsman of St. Maarten, Mrs. Gwendolien Mossel, was among the attendees at the meeting. Mrs. Mossel also serves as a member of the IOI Board of Directors for the Caribbean and Latin American Region.

The selection of Willemstad as host city was a proud milestone for Curaçao. The Ombudsman of Curaçao, Mr. Keursly Concincion, played a central role in making the event possible. Mr. Concincion currently serves as Regional President for the Caribbean and Latin American Region of the IOI.

The Ombudsman of Aruba, Mrs. Jurima Bryson, was also in attendance at the Board meeting. She is among the newly appointed directors for the Caribbean and Latin American Region of the IOI. Her presence further underscored the strong and growing representation of the Caribbean within the international Ombudsman community.

Another important outcome of the meeting was the approval of the Guide to the Ethical Principles of Ombudspersons and their Staff, developed by the IOI. The guide provides an overview of the core ethical principles that underpin the work of ombudsman institutions worldwide and serves as an authoritative reference for ombudspersons and their staff in the conduct of their duties.

The guidelines are designed to complement existing constitutional codes, reinforcing the integrity, independence and impartiality that are the hallmarks of effective ombudsman practice.

The Ombudsman of St. Maarten remains committed to working collaboratively with regional and international counterparts to advance the principles of accountability, transparency, good governance and the protection of the rights of citizens across the Caribbean and beyond.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/international-ombudsman-body-backs-un-training-to-strengthen-role-in-sdgs