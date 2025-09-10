JetBlue adding new nonstop route to St. Maarten from Fort Lauderdale | The Peoples Tribune

AIRPORT–JetBlue is expanding service from Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL), adding a new nonstop route to St. Maarten (SXM), strengthening connection for travelers from South Florida to the Caribbean. This launch is part of a broader expansion starting in November, when JetBlue will introduce nine new destinations across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, reaching a record 113 peak daily departures from FLL.

JetBlue is already the number-one carrier at FLL, and this latest expansion reinforces its commitment to South Florida and its leisure travel market.

“As the top airline in Fort Lauderdale, with more departures than any other carrier on peak travel days, JetBlue is proud to keep raising the bar for customers in South Florida and to continue bringing them to the places they want to go,” said Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president, network planning and airline partnerships, in a statement. “By adding new routes and expanding service to top destinations, we’re giving travelers more opportunities to enjoy the comfort, quality service and value that sets JetBlue apart.”

“With the addition of seven international and two domestic routes from FLL, this gives South Floridians more convenient and cost-effective ways to visit and enjoy these cities, whether traveling for business or leisure,” said Mark E. Gale, FLL CEO/director of aviation.

Alongside the new service, JetBlue will also increase frequencies to nine existing destinations, including Atlanta, Boston, Cancún, San Juan and Santiago in the Dominican Republic. To celebrate the expansion, JetBlue is offering fares starting at $113 or less from Fort Lauderdale to any of the 46 nonstop destinations it will serve this fall.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/jetblue-adding-new-nonstop-route-to-st-maarten-from-fort-lauderdale