Leann Richardson sweeps Senior Queen pageant, claims crown and new vehicle | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Leann Richardson entered the Senior Carnival Queen Pageant on a mission, and on Monday night in Carnival Village, she accomplished it in commanding style, sweeping every judged category on her way to capturing the title of Senior Carnival Queen 2026 and driving away with a brand new vehicle courtesy of Motorworld.

Richardson delivered a dominant performance throughout the pageant, impressing judges in every segment of competition and solidifying her place as this year’s queen. In addition to being crowned Senior Carnival Queen, she now also officially holds the title of Miss St. Maarten, a distinction that has traditionally been inherited by the winner of the Carnival Queen Pageant for decades.

Queen Leann Richardson and First Runner-up Breyenne Brown

Though the competition was reduced to two contestants after two participants withdrew for personal reasons, Richardson still rose to the occasion with standout performances across the board. She captured Best Speech, Best Talent, Best Swimsuit, Best Costume, Best Evening Wear, Best Identical Question, and Miss Photogenic, underscoring the strength and consistency of her performance from start to finish.

Her commanding showing earned her a winning total that placed her 511 points ahead of first runner-up Breyenne Brown, who also earned the non-judged title of Miss Amity.

Following her crowning moment, Richardson was surrounded by a large group of family and friends who celebrated with her as she made the walk to her brand new Cherry Tiggo 4 from Motorworld, capping off a memorable night in Carnival Village.

As the newly crowned queen, Richardson will now begin working with the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation, SCDF, on her platform and other official activities during her reign.

The Senior Carnival Queen Pageant remains one of the signature events of the St. Maarten Carnival season, celebrating poise, talent, intelligence, and cultural pride, while providing young women with a platform to represent the spirit and identity of the nation.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/leann-richardson-sweeps-senior-queen-pageant-claims-crown-and-new-vehicle