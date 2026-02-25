Let’s ACT launches research working dinners with AUC and Howard University | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Let’s ACT program has officially launched its Community Engagement Research component with a first Research Working session, bringing together the nine local cultural project coordinators and nine medical students from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC). The initiative is conducted in collaboration with Howard University in Washington DC as part of a structured academic partnership.

The introductory working dinner marked the beginning of a series of monthly working sessions designed to explore how arts- and culture-based initiatives contribute to social connection, inclusion, and community well-being on St. Maarten. The session focused on getting to know each other’s projects, clarifying the research framework, and outlining how students and project leaders will work together in the months ahead.

The research component forms part of the Let’s ACT Capacity Building Sub-Project implemented by Foresee Foundation.

This research track focuses specifically on measuring broader community impact. Using a mixed-methods approach, students will support organizations in documenting community engagement, reflecting on outcomes, and adapting a community engagement toolkit to the St. Maarten context.

José Sommers, Director of Foresee Foundation, welcomed the collaboration. “We are excited about this partnership with both universities. Measuring impact through this research adds a new component to capacity building. It allows us to assess the effects of programs like Let’s ACT in a structured and evidence-based way, while strengthening ties between academia and the creative sector on St. Maarten.”

“Partnerships like this reflect what AUC is about — training physicians who understand that health and community are inextricably linked,” said Dr. Mark Rosenberg, dean of AUC. “We strive to develop community-focused physicians, and we're proud our students are starting that commitment here on St. Maarten."

“As a medical student, it’s easy to get caught up in exams and clinical skills, but working with the Let’s ACT project reminded me why community matters just as much,” said Ishaan Desai, an AUC medical student. “Sitting with local project leaders and hearing how their cultural programs bring people together showed me a side of St. Maarten that you don’t see in a classroom. This initiative gives us a chance to support the people doing the work on the ground and to help document the impact they’re making. I’m proud to be part of something that strengthens the connection between AUC and the community we call home.”

The working sessions will continue monthly through September 2026 and will culminate in a public presentation of findings during the Let’s ACT Final Showcase Event.

Let’s ACT is a two-year cultural participation program implemented by CEDE Aruba, St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), and Foresee Foundation, funded by the Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/lets-act-launches-research-working-dinners-with-auc-and-howard-university