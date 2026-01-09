Local fishermen complete environmental workshops, receive new fishing gear | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A handful of local fishermen on St. Maarten are starting the new year in 2026 with new boat equipment and fishing gear. The non-profit Nature Foundation Sint Maarten is pleased to announce that four fishermen recently completed a workshop series designed to support efforts towards sustainable local fishing. As thanks for their time and commitment, each graduate received a one-time purchase order for equipment or services of their choice.

The compensation program began in August 2025 with a welcome dinner, followed by three workshops, gear training, and ongoing collaboration throughout the year. Developed jointly by the Nature Foundation and local fishers, the sessions focused on practical tools and knowledge exchange. Topics included sustainable fishing practices, responsible use of Fish Aggregation Devices (FADs), and creating a cultural archive of Sint Maarten’s fishing heritage. A special emphasis was placed on the importance of sharks and rays to the marine ecosystem, and ways to help prevent negative interactions with them. Regional fisheries experts from Anguilla and Statia also joined the workshop as guest speakers.

The program consisted of multiple interactive workshops, largely based on feedback and preferences provided by the fishermen.

“Marine conservation and fisheries are often pitted against one another, but you can’t have one without the other. Healthy oceans support fish stocks and fishers’ livelihoods, and their knowledge and involvement are essential to caring for our marine resources,” said Nadya de Wolf, Marine Policy and Outreach Fellow. “We’re grateful to the fishers who allowed us to show our support and respect for the fishing community and have been working with us. This program is just a first step, and we hope it opens new doors.”

After completing the program, participants could request up to USD 1,500 in pre-approved equipment. Items included fishfinders, marine machinery, and wire rolls for fish pots. Each fisherman also received a custom 3D-printed gauge to measure legal and recommended sizes for queen conch and Caribbean spiny lobster to help ensure sustainable harvests.

The Nature Foundation is planning a second round of workshops and funding opportunities in 2026. Small bonuses will reward innovative practices, such as adding “escape slots” to fish traps. Recruitment will again take place through flyers, word-of-mouth, and visits to the Simpson Bay Fish Market and Great Bay harbor. Interested individuals should reach out to the Project Manager at sabrine@naturefoundationsxm.org or send a WhatsApp message to +1 (721) 581-6365 to determine their eligibility.

The initiative is part of the MENAA (Marine Elasmobranch Nursery Area Advocacy) project at the Nature Foundation. MENAA seeks to form a foundation for the success of Sint Maarten’s marine and coastal area, particularly for sharks and rays. Research shows local waters serve as a nursery for species like tiger sharks, Caribbean reef sharks, and spotted eagle rays. These animals are crucial for reef health and fishery stability but remain threatened by poaching and ghost nets, despite local protections.

MENAA is funded by BESTLIFE2030 (Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services in Territories of European Overseas), a granting mechanism focusing on preserving and restoring biodiversity in the EU’s outermost regions (ORs) and Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs), which host rich biodiversity but also face significant climate change threats.

Co-funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are, however, those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Photo caption: Following the graduation, fishermen received up to USD 1,500 worth of pre-approved equipment to support their fishing efforts.

