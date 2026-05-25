Marie Gittens elected new SCDF President, foundation elevates two young professionals to board | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Culture, for the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation, is not simply something celebrated once a year. It is the heartbeat of the people, the rhythm of the nation and one of the clearest expressions of St. Maarten’s identity.

With that conviction at the center of its next chapter, the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation has elected long-time member and culture enthusiast Marie Gittens as its new President for the next four-year term. Gittens becomes only the third woman in the 55 year history of Carnival to hold the post. She brings with her more than a decade of Carnival organizing experience, a deep love for local culture and a clear vision for strengthening Carnival as both a national celebration and a cultural institution.

The SCDF has also elevated two of its young professionals who volunteer with the foundation to the board of the Foundation, Thalisha Dollison and Shawn Peterson. Dollison currently serves as Stage Manager for the Foundation, while Peterson has served SCDF in various capacities over the years, with his involvement interrupted only by his pursuit of higher education.

Their elevation reflects SCDF’s continued commitment to continuity, youth involvement and preparing the next generation for larger leadership roles within Carnival. Both Dollison and Peterson have worked within the structure of the Foundation, understand the purpose of SCDF, and bring new energy, fresh ideas and practical Carnival experience to the board.

The Foundation said the decision to elevate young volunteers who have already proven themselves through service is an important part of strengthening the future of the organization. It also demonstrates that SCDF continues to grow from within by recognizing members who understand Carnival not only as an event, but as a cultural responsibility.

The foundation also returns three of its longest serving members for another term in the persons of Vida Boyrard, Michael Granger and Roland Rommy, each with over two decades of experience.

“As the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation prepares for this new chapter, there is a deep sense of pride, gratitude, and responsibility I take in carrying forward one of the most important cultural institutions of our island,” Gittens said. “Carnival has always been more than a celebration. It is the soul of our nation, the rhythm of our people, and one of the strongest expressions of who we are as a community.”

Gittens said her approach to leadership will be rooted in service, teamwork and respect for the cultural role SCDF plays in the community.

“The leadership of SCDF is not about one individual. It is about guiding a team, strengthening a foundation, and working together in service to the people and culture of St. Maarten,” she said. “As President, the responsibility is to lead with vision, support the team, encourage collaboration, and ensure that every decision reflects the best interest of Carnival, our culture, and our community.”

According to Gittens, the vision for SCDF is centered on preserving and promoting St. Maarten’s cultural identity for future generations. She said Carnival will continue to evolve, but its deeper purpose must remain clear.

“Our music, folklore, costumes, traditions, and creative expressions are not simply entertainment. They are pieces of our history and symbols of our resilience as a people,” she said.

Gittens said placing culture at the forefront of SCDF’s work must remain a priority. That includes creating more meaningful opportunities for young people to become involved in Carnival, not only as participants, but as future cultural ambassadors, artists, musicians, designers, organizers and leaders.

“By investing in our youth today, we protect the future of our heritage tomorrow,” she said.

She also stressed that collaboration will be key to the continued success of the Foundation. Gittens said SCDF must deepen partnerships with schools, community organizations, cultural groups, government and the private sector to support year-round cultural engagement.

“Carnival should not only live during the season. It should live within our communities every day through education, mentorship, cultural programming, and artistic development,” she said.

Gittens also highlighted the importance of recognizing the many people who contribute to Carnival and to the wider cultural and creative industries on the island. She said musicians, dancers, costume builders, vendors, performers, promoters, volunteers and other creatives are all essential to the success of Carnival and deserve recognition, respect, support and opportunities for growth.

“When local talent is strengthened, both our culture and our economy are strengthened,” Gittens said.

As SCDF moves forward, Gittens said modernization, structure and progress will be important, but must be balanced with the responsibility to preserve the authenticity and traditions that helped build Carnival into one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated festivals.

“The goal must be to move forward with transparency, inclusiveness, accountability, and respect, embracing innovation while never losing the cultural foundation that defines us,” she said.

Gittens said the new chapter for SCDF will be defined by teamwork, service and shared purpose.

“It is about a united SCDF working with the people of St. Maarten to build a Carnival that celebrates not only festivity, but identity, unity, and cultural pride,” she said.

“Culture is the heartbeat of our people, and together, we can ensure that heartbeat continues to grow stronger with every generation.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/marie-gittens-elected-new-scdf-president-foundation-elevates-two-young-professionals-to-board