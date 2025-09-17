Mercelina concludes shareholder meetings in Curaçao advocates fiscal stability | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, accompanied by Chief of Staff Stuart Johnson, concluded a series of high-level shareholder and bilateral meetings in Curaçao last week, underscoring his government’s commitment to fiscal stability, job creation, and sustainable regional cooperation.

On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Prime Minister Mercelina attended the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Saba Bank Resources N.V. Discussions focused on financial performance, governance, and long-term strategy. The Prime Minister stressed that ensuring continuity and revenue generation must remain top priorities. “Saba Bank Resources must not only be well-governed but must also remain a strong and sustainable source of revenue,” he said.

He also represented Sint Maarten at the Annual General Meeting of the Dutch Caribbean Air Navigation Service Provider (DC-ANSP), where the agenda covered the 2024 Annual Report, the 2026–2030 Business Plan, and board reappointments. Mercelina reaffirmed that dividend payments remain critical for national fiscal planning, while highlighting the need to align aviation investments with opportunities for Sint Maarten’s workforce. “Good stewardship requires balance,” he noted. “We must invest in modern and resilient systems while delivering shareholder returns and ensuring Sint Maarteners are included in the industry’s growth.”

At DC-ANSP, the Prime Minister also advocated for a mid-term review mechanism in long-term investment plans, allowing shareholders to adapt to financial or operational changes.

While in Curaçao, Mercelina held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas on economic resilience, energy transition, and regional security. “By working closely with Curaçao, we strengthen not only our economies but also the stability of the entire Dutch Caribbean,” he stated.

He also met with former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles, Maria Liberia Peters, reflecting on the region’s political and economic evolution and the importance of leadership continuity. “It was an honor to meet with Mrs. Liberia Peters, a leader whose vision helped shape our region,” Mercelina said. “Her insights remind us that building our future requires both respect for history and bold steps forward.”

Photo Caption: Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, Curaçao’s Minister of Traffic, Transport and Urban Planning Charles Cooper, and Stuart Johnson, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, at the DC-ANSP Shareholders Meeting in Curaçao.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mercelina-concludes-shareholder-meetings-in-curacao-advocates-fiscal-stability