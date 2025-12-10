Minister Brug will not accept holiday gifts, encourages support for the vulnerable | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) informs the public, business community, and stakeholders that, consistent with last year’s policy, Minister Richinel Brug and his Cabinet will not be accepting any holiday gifts from businesses or private entities.

In light of the continued economic hardship many individuals and families in our community are facing, the Minister believes that the spirit of the season is best honored through generosity toward those most in need. As such, businesses and individuals who wish to express goodwill or appreciation are encouraged instead to donate to charitable foundations, community organizations, or initiatives that assist the vulnerable.

Minister Brug emphasizes that now more than ever, we must stand together as a community and demonstrate compassion through meaningful action. He encourages acts of kindness that uplift others and reflect the principle that we are, indeed, our brothers’ keepers.

This policy reinforces the Ministry’s commitment to integrity, transparency, and service to the people of St. Maarten, while ensuring that goodwill is directed where it will make the greatest impact.

The Minister thanks the public for their understanding, cooperation, and continued partnership.

Background: Ministerial Gift Policy

Earlier this year, in March, the Government of St. Maarten took steps to establish the foundation for a Ministerial Gift Policy designed to enhance transparency, accountability, and integrity. The policy framework was developed to provide clear guidelines on when Ministers could accept gifts, how such gifts should be registered, and how potential conflicts of interest should be avoided.

The policy was structured in two phases. The first phase focused on awareness and education, including a monetary threshold of NAf 360, mandatory registration of gifts, and a process to assess the intent behind each gift. During that period, Ministers began registering gifts received, particularly around the holiday season, as a practical step to test and refine the procedures ahead of formal adoption.

The second phase was intended to cover formal approval by the Council of Ministers and publication in the National Gazette, so that the rules would be fully transparent and accessible to the public and stakeholders. The policy was drafted to respect St. Maarten’s tradition of hospitality while setting clear ethical boundaries, including specific attention to the giver’s intent, timing, and any potential expectations attached to gifts or invitations.

In presenting the framework earlier this year, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina stated:

“Good governance is built on trust and integrity. By proactively establishing clear regulations on gift acceptance, we reinforce our commitment to ethical conduct and transparency in government. Public office demands accountability and freedom from undue influence, and this policy provides Ministers with definitive guidelines that reflect our core values. While hospitality is integral to our identity, this policy ensures it never jeopardizes our integrity or the public’s trust.”

The public and stakeholders were informed that gifts valued below NAf 360 could be accepted but must still be registered, while gifts above that amount, cash or vouchers, or gifts from parties engaged in active government tenders or approvals were to be prohibited. The Council of Ministers presented this as an important step toward reinforcing public confidence and ensuring that Ministers operate transparently, ethically, and responsibly.

The only legislation that pertains to the subject of giving and receiving gifts on a ministerial level is Article 41 of the Constitution of St. Maarten. On accepting appointment, ministers take the following oath of office (declaration and affirmation) before the Governor:

'𝘐 𝘴𝘸𝘦𝘢𝘳 (𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘦) 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘐 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘰𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳, 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺, 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘹𝘵 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵𝘴𝘰𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳, 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘣𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘺 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳, 𝘯𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘴𝘰.

𝘐 𝘴𝘸𝘦𝘢𝘳 (𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮), 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘐 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘥𝘨𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘨𝘪𝘧𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵𝘴𝘰𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳, 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺, 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. (…)

𝘚𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘮𝘦 𝘎𝘰𝘥

(𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘐 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮)!'

Considering a recent court verdict against a former MP, which was largely based on him violating that oath indirectly, Ministers would do well to remember it.

As of today, there has been no formal update to the status of the Ministerial Gift Policy since those announcements in March.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-brug-will-not-accept-holiday-gifts-encourages-support-for-the-vulnerable