Minister Gumbs backs joint tax compliance campaign | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Finance Marinka J. Gumbs is endorsing a new joint compliance verification campaign launched by the Sint Maarten Tax Administration, Social & Health Insurances (SZV), and Stichting Belastingaccountantsbureau (SBAB), aimed at improving business compliance and ensuring employer records accurately reflect operational realities across the country.

The campaign begins in February 2026 and will include on-site inspections at registered businesses. During these visits, SBAB officers will verify whether the information businesses have registered with SZV and the Tax Administration matches their current operating situation. Where discrepancies are found, records will be reviewed and updated in cooperation with business owners, in line with applicable tax and social security legislation.

Alongside verification, the initiative will offer guidance and support for employers facing compliance challenges, including one-on-one assistance to help businesses better understand legal obligations, strengthen administrative practices, and use the SZV Employer Portal and relevant tax reporting portals more effectively. The participating agencies stressed that strong compliance supports accurate records, fair competition, and a lawful business environment, and they are calling on businesses to cooperate during visits and ensure requested documentation is available.

Minister Gumbs said she fully supports the campaign, emphasizing that it is essential “to ensure that everyone contributes their fair share,” so the country can strengthen its financial position and move forward sustainably. She urged citizens, businesses, and stakeholders to cooperate with the authorities, noting that collective responsibility is key to the well-being and development of St. Maarten.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-backs-joint-tax-compliance-campaign