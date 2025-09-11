Minister Gumbs visits Barbados’ Oceana Innovation hub to explore youth-led innovation and ocean education | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY/BARBADOS–On August 29, the Honourable Melissa D. Gumbs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport of Sint Maarten, together with her Chief of Staff, visited the Oceana Innovation Hub in Carlisle Bay, Barbados. The delegation was warmly welcomed by Director Ché Greenidge, who provided a tour of the Hub’s state-of-the-art facility.

Minister Gumbs had the opportunity to view the creative projects from the Hub’s inaugural summer programme, which concluded earlier in August. The programme introduced children to a learning environment that combined science, technology, and environmental stewardship. Hands-on projects such as solar-powered cars and a functioning aquaponics system were proudly displayed—powerful examples of how curiosity and practice can drive meaningful education.

Director Greenidge highlighted the energy and enthusiasm students brought to the programme, noting how the interactive setting transformed learning into an eagerly anticipated adventure. For Minister Gumbs, the experience reinforced the importance of creating opportunities that allow young people to engage with complex subjects in accessible and inspiring ways.

Reflecting on the visit, Minister Gumbs said:

“The excitement that radiates from this type of programme is exactly what inspires young people to think differently about their future. When children are given the tools and the freedom to innovate, they not only learn, but they also begin to lead.”

Discussions also touched on the possibility of Sint Maarten students participating in future activities at the Hub, while Barbadian students could engage with the St. Maarten Nature Foundation. Such exchanges, Minister Gumbs noted, can strengthen cultural ties and collective resilience across the Caribbean by connecting youth from different islands.

Launched earlier this year, the Oceana Innovation Hub is poised to become a regional model for experiential education. Its programmes blend classroom learning with real-world exploration, covering themes such as renewable energy, aquaculture, marine life conservation, and climate change. By linking theory with practice, the Hub empowers students to approach today’s challenges with innovative solutions.

Minister Gumbs’ visit underscored Sint Maarten’s commitment to educational innovation and regional collaboration, while also highlighting the value of preparing Caribbean youth to navigate a rapidly evolving world.

The visit to the Oceana Innovation Hub also served as a fitting conclusion to Minister Gumbs’ participation in CARIFESTA. After a week of cultural showcases, artistic expression, and regional dialogue, the Hub experience reinforced the message that education, creativity, and innovation are central to the Caribbean’s development. CARIFESTA, she noted, is not only about celebrating who we are today, but also about preparing the next generation to shape the Caribbean of tomorrow.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-gumbs-visits-barbados-oceana-innovation-hub-to-explore-youth-led-innovation-and-ocean-education