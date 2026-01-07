Minister of ECYS signs new MOUs with Canadian, U.S. universities | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of Sint Maarten, through the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), has officially established two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Saint Mary’s University (SMU) in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, and the University of Bridgeport (UB) in Connecticut, United States of America. These strategic agreements significantly expand affordable and high-quality tertiary education opportunities for Sint Maarten students who receive government study financing.

The agreements align with the Government’s continued commitment to socio-economic development by investing in human capital and ensuring that Sint Maarten students have access to internationally recognized academic institutions at reduced cost.

“These partnerships are an important step in expanding affordable pathways to tertiary education for our students. By securing significant tuition reductions and scholarship opportunities, we are ensuring that financial barriers do not limit the potential of our young people," Minister of ECYS Melissa Gumbs said.

Saint Mary’s University – Canada

Through the MOU with Saint Mary’s University, Sint Maarten students enrolled in full-time undergraduate degree programs will benefit from approximately 41% in tuition savings.

Saint Mary’s University, founded in 1802, is a public undergraduate-focused institution located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It offers more than 57 undergraduate programs and 31 graduate programs across disciplines including Arts, Science, Commerce, Engineering, and Environmental Studies, and is nationally ranked as a leading undergraduate research university in Atlantic Canada.

University of Bridgeport – United States

The MOU with the University of Bridgeport provides Sint Maarten study financing recipients with approximately 56% savings on the total annual cost of attendance.

The University of Bridgeport, located in Connecticut near New York City, offers over 100 academic programs across Engineering, Business, Education, Arts & Sciences, and Health Sciences, and is ranked among the top universities in the region for international student representation.

Coordinated Through Study Financing

All applications under these agreements are coordinated through the Division of Study Financing of the Ministry of ECYS. Students must meet admission requirements set by the respective institutions, maintain good academic standing, and comply with Study Financing regulations to continue benefiting from the agreements.

Both MOUs are valid for a period of five academic years and include provisions ensuring that students already enrolled at the time of any future termination may complete their studies under the agreed conditions.

These agreements follow the expiration of previous arrangements with institutions in Florida and reflect the Government’s strategic focus on expanding study opportunities within the Caribbean, North America, Canada, and beyond. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport encourages eligible students to explore these new opportunities and apply through the Study Financing platform.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-of-ecys-signs-new-mous-with-canadian-u-s-universities