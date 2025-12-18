Minister of TEATT Leads Strategic Site Visit and High Level Discussions to Strengthen Maritime and Yachting Industry | The Peoples Tribune

SIMPSON BAY–The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten recently convened a working session with TEATT’s Shipping and Maritime Department and the Coast Guard, followed by a joint site visit to the Simpson Bay Lagoon, signaling a renewed and action-oriented approach to strengthening St. Maarten’s maritime and yachting industry.

The meeting and on-site engagement were aimed at pinpointing the sector’s current challenges and setting a clear course forward based on coordination, enforcement, and economic opportunity. Through direct observation on the Lagoon, the Minister gained first-hand insight into key operational realities, including boat registration processes, ongoing dredging activities, approved mooring and tie-up areas, and the required procedures for removing abandoned or sunken vessels.

The engagement marks the start of a structured series of conversations intended to move beyond discussion and into execution. The Minister stressed that understanding the day-to-day realities faced by maritime professionals is necessary to shape policies that are practical, enforceable, and economically meaningful.

“Policy cannot live only on paper or behind a desk,” the Minister stated. “To truly support this industry, we must step into the field with the professionals who manage and protect our waters every day. Our economy runs on both land and sea, and we have a responsibility to safeguard our maritime assets while unlocking their full economic potential for the people of St. Maarten.”

The visit also served to deepen inter-ministerial collaboration. Based on the observations and discussions, the Minister will engage directly with the Ministry of VROMI and the Ministry of Justice to strengthen joint enforcement mechanisms, ensure aligned decision-making, and promote shared accountability across government.

This integrated approach was described as essential for tackling long-standing issues tied to environmental management, vessel compliance, and public safety within the Lagoon. The Minister further confirmed that abandoned or sunken vessels in St. Maarten’s waters will be addressed in the coming year, in close coordination with VROMI, with clear procedures and enforcement measures to protect the Lagoon as a critical economic and environmental asset.

The Minister also pointed to the importance of the maritime and yachting sector to the national economy, referencing an Economic Impact Study conducted by the Department of ETT, SMMTA, and The Port of St. Maarten. The study’s data confirms that maritime activity contributes significantly to employment, visitor spending, ancillary services, and wider economic diversification, reinforcing the urgency of modernizing governance and infrastructure in the sector.

While the Ministry remains focused on supporting legitimate operators and encouraging sustainable growth, the Minister made clear that non-compliance will not be overlooked, and that stronger coordination, clearer rules, and consistent enforcement will be central to ensuring fairness, safety, and the long-term viability of the industry.

“This is about balance,” the Minister concluded. “We are creating space for opportunity, innovation, and growth, but we are equally clear that our waters are not unregulated. Partnership goes hand in hand with responsibility. St. Maarten’s maritime future will be built through collaboration, compliance, and decisive leadership.”

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-of-teatt-leads-strategic-site-visit-and-high-level-discussions-to-strengthen-maritime-and-yachting-industry