Minister Tackling, MP Roseburg Welcome Donation to Support Inmate Rehabilitation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling and Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg have welcomed a community-led donation of boxing equipment for inmates at Point Blanche Prison, describing the contribution as a meaningful step in support of rehabilitation efforts within the justice system.

The donation, which includes punching bags and boxing gloves, was presented by Gramey Browne in collaboration with AMA Jewelers and Pineapple Pete.

The initiative came after Browne, during a recent visit to the prison as an author and motivational speaker, held open discussions with inmates. During those conversations, several inmates expressed interest in constructive activities that could help build discipline, focus, and personal development. In response, Browne worked to secure the equipment and has also committed to personally training inmates in boxing.

The connection between Browne and the Ministry of Justice was facilitated by MP Roseburg, who has continued to advocate for stronger rehabilitation programs and opportunities for personal transformation within the prison system.

Minister Tackling said the donation reflects the kind of practical support that can strengthen rehabilitation efforts and create positive opportunities for inmates.

“Rehabilitation remains a critical pillar of our justice system. Once individuals enter our care, our responsibility extends beyond security to also creating opportunities for change. Initiatives like this provide structure, discipline, and a positive outlet, all of which are important in reducing reoffending and supporting successful reintegration,” Tackling said.

Roseburg said meaningful rehabilitation must remain a priority for any justice system serious about long-term public safety.

“Rehabilitation is not optional, it is essential. If we are serious about building safer communities, then we must also be serious about giving people the tools and support they need to change their lives while they are still in the system,” Roseburg said.

Browne, a retired entrepreneur, author, and mentor, has devoted much of his work to encouraging personal and professional growth, with a focus on discipline, leadership, and legacy. His engagement with inmates forms part of a wider commitment to community service and to helping individuals pursue a second chance.

The Ministry of Justice said it remains committed to building partnerships that contribute to a more rehabilitative and forward-looking justice system in St. Maarten, including through ongoing work under the Detention Sector Reform Program.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-tackling-mp-roseburg-welcome-donation-to-support-inmate-rehabilitation