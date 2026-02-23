MP Chris Wever, DAM Caribbean draft traffic proposal for VROMI and TEATT | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–As St. Maarten continues to grow as a premier tourism destination, Member of Parliament Christopher Wever is drawing attention to what he describes as a widening imbalance between tourism investment and the pace of infrastructure development, an issue he says is now showing up most clearly in daily traffic congestion and long-term sustainability risks.

Over the past several months, MP Wever has been working closely with architect Wouter Schipper of DAM Caribbean NV to develop a comprehensive proposal addressing the country’s traffic and mobility challenges. The proposal is intended for presentation to the Ministers of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) and Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), and outlines practical solutions across short-term, medium-term, and long-term phases.

Rather than focusing on a single large-scale project, the proposal is built around a structured timeline of improvements, starting with lower-cost measures that can deliver fast results, and moving toward larger investments as mobility demands evolve. The overall aim is to improve traffic flow now while preparing St. Maarten for anticipated growth in population, tourism activity, and vehicle ownership in the decades ahead.

Tourism growth outpacing infrastructure

“St. Maarten has invested heavily in its tourism product, but the roads, traffic systems, and transport networks have not kept up,” MP Wever said.

“Our infrastructure is lagging behind, and this directly affects both the quality of life for residents and the experience for visitors. Investment in tourism must be matched by investment in infrastructure if we are serious about sustainable growth.”

The proposal notes that with population growth projected in the coming decades, and continued increases in vehicle ownership, St. Maarten could face significantly higher congestion pressures by 2050 if mobility systems are not strengthened now.

A phased approach aligned with cost and time

The proposal sets out a sequence of interventions that match what can be delivered quickly and affordably with what will require deeper planning and capital investment. It is designed to help decision-makers prioritize, implement, test, and scale solutions in a financially responsible way.

Short-term solutions: immediate impact, lower cost

The first phase focuses on maximizing and improving what already exists. Measures identified include:

Revitalizing existing infrastructure through upgrades to road surfaces, pavements, and bus stops

Encouraging better road behavior and compliance

Addressing common violations that contribute directly to congestion

Ensuring proper use of bus stops and transport lanes

The proposal also recommends introducing smart traffic management systems that can improve flow without immediate major construction, including:

Smart cameras and sensors

Real-time data analysis

Adaptive traffic signals

Predictive traffic modeling

These tools, the proposal argues, can strengthen traffic management while reducing the burden on law enforcement, allowing officers to focus on core public safety duties.

Medium-term solutions: strategic expansion and alternatives

Once existing systems are optimized, the proposal recommends targeted expansion in areas where congestion is most severe. This phase includes:

Reviewing existing link maps to identify priority road development projects

Assessing feasibility of new roads that can relieve congestion bottlenecks

Introducing water-based transport options such as water taxis and ferry services to reduce reliance on land travel

Integrating transport planning with tourism hubs to reduce pressure on key road corridors

Pilot testing solutions before committing to large capital investments

This stage is intended to expand mobility capacity in a measured way, helping St. Maarten improve movement while managing costs and avoiding poorly aligned investments.

Long-term vision: preparing for 2050

Looking to the longer term, the proposal recognizes that future growth may require more transformative mobility systems with higher capacity and more sustainable outcomes. Options identified include:

Electric tram systems

Cable car networks, especially in hilly areas

Development of new transport corridors

The proposal also highlights the importance of strategic use of green hillsides and natural zones, not only for environmental preservation, but as assets that can support eco-tourism, recreation, and carefully planned infrastructure that respects the island’s landscape.

Restoring balance for the future

“Our tourism sector is growing rapidly, but we cannot present a world-class destination while operating on infrastructure that has not evolved at the same pace,” MP Wever said.

“This proposal is about restoring balance, ensuring that investment in tourism is matched by investment in infrastructure, and that St. Maarten is prepared not just for today’s growth, but for the demands of 2050 and beyond.”

The proposal will be presented to the Ministers of VROMI and TEATT in the near future.

