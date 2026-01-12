MP Labega leads motivational talk with students at USM orientation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Dimar Labega delivered an uplifting motivational session at The University of St. Martin’s New Student Orientation on Friday, encouraging incoming students to stay disciplined, purpose-driven, and committed as they prepare for the Spring 2026 semester, which officially begins on Monday, January 12.

During his remarks, MP Labega shared practical insights on personal growth, consistency, and the value of showing up. He also engaged directly with students, listening to their individual goals and academic plans while urging them to build strong networks and surround themselves with people who support growth and success.

The University of St. Martin welcomed new students to campus for the orientation, which offered an introduction to academic life at USM, an overview of available campus services, and tools to support a smooth transition into the semester ahead. Through informative sessions and interactive discussions, students were introduced to key departments, support systems, and expectations for success.

Students also participated in a lively question-and-answer session that sparked meaningful dialogue about their academic journeys and the steps needed to achieve their ambitions. The exchange left many students feeling encouraged, empowered, and more confident as they begin this new chapter.

In addition, students took part in team-building activities designed to break the ice, foster connections, and strengthen peer relationships. These activities helped create a welcoming, engaging atmosphere and supported early bonding within the USM community.

USM extends sincere thanks to MP Dimar Labega, as well as the many partners from government and the private sector, who continue to support USM students through guidance, shared experience, and encouragement. The University remains committed to ensuring students receive not only academic instruction, but also meaningful mentorship and real-world connections that enhance their educational experience.

At USM, students are at the center of everything the institution does. By connecting learning with lived experience and community support, the University continues to set the stage for student success inside and beyond the classroom.

Applications are now open for the Summer and Fall semesters. Prospective students are encouraged to explore USM’s associate, bachelor, and non-degree programs and take the next step toward achieving their academic and professional goals. For more information or to apply, visitwww.usm.sxor contact the Admissions Office at +1 721 542 5171.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-labega-leads-motivational-talk-with-students-at-usm-orientation