MP Lacroes seeks update on St. Peters police shooting as community awaits answers | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco A. Lacroes has officially asked the Minister of Justice for an update on the police-involved shooting in St. Peters on February 13, 2026, which led to the death of Rudy “Rock” Benjamin.

The shooting occurred after police responded to reports involving a firearm in the St. Peters district. During the confrontation, officers fired their weapons, and Benjamin was fatally wounded. At the time, authorities stated that the case had been transferred to the Landsrecherche for investigation.

Although an initial public statement was released shortly after the incident, no additional information has been shared since then.

MP Lacroes, who said he remains closely connected to the St. Peters community, said residents continue to carry deep concern over the matter.

“This is a community I am closely connected to, and I continue to hear the concerns directly. People are not asking for interference in the investigation, but they are asking for clarity on where things stand.”

Lacroes said his request to the Minister of Justice is intended to secure a general update that would not interfere with the ongoing investigation, while still ensuring that Parliament and the public are kept informed.

“The process must be respected, but communication should not end after the first statement.”

The incident continues to have a lasting effect on the St. Peters community, where residents remain attentive to developments and are seeking reassurance that the matter is being treated with the seriousness it warrants.

MP Lacroes has specifically requested information on the current status of the process and on how any future updates will be communicated.

He said steady communication is essential to preserving public trust, especially in cases involving the use of force by law enforcement.

“An update at this stage would go a long way in providing reassurance to the community.”

MP Lacroes is now awaiting a response from the Minister of Justice.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lacroes-seeks-update-on-st-peters-police-shooting-as-community-awaits-answers