MP Lacroes tables Motion of Disapproval against Prime Minister | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes tabled a motion of disapproval in Parliament today, criticizing Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina’s handling of ongoing operational and labor-related issues involving the Fire Department and Ambulance Services, and alleging broader administrative failures within departments that fall under the Prime Minister’s responsibility.

In presenting the motion, Lacroes stated that the Prime Minister is legally and politically responsible for the proper functioning, administration, and oversight of portfolios and departments under the Ministry of General Affairs, including Legal Affairs, Personnel and Organization, Facilities, the Department of Back Office Support (referred to as “BAK”), and the Fire Department.

According to the motion, the departments under the Prime Minister’s responsibility have “consistently failed” to provide adequate support and services to other ministries, which Lacroes said has directly contributed to operational failures, undermined effective public administration, and weakened service delivery to the community. The motion further states that persistent lack of coordination, assistance, and timely support has significantly diminished public trust in government institutions.

Lacroes argued that, as a direct consequence of the Prime Minister’s actions and inaction, and what he described as a failure to engage constructively with essential services, the Fire Department and Ambulance Services have operated under a sustained go-slow since April of the previous year. He said this has severely impaired emergency response capacity and placed the safety, security, and well-being of the population at risk. The motion also references the potential impact on the country’s tourism sector, describing it as vulnerable and exposed when emergency response is compromised.

In his remarks, Lacroes stated that the Prime Minister has repeatedly failed to honor commitments made to the unions and personnel of the Fire Department and Ambulance Services regarding longstanding labor and personnel issues. The motion alleges that the Prime Minister refused to properly recognize and compensate Fire Department personnel for years worked under incorrect salary scales.

The motion also states that the Fire Department’s urgent request to escalate personnel matters and the go-slow action to the Council of Ministers was necessary due to continued inaction by the Prime Minister.

The motion resolves to strongly disapprove the manner in which the Prime Minister handled the situation, both in his capacity as Prime Minister and as the minister responsible for General Affairs, including Legal Affairs, Personnel and Organization, Facilities, and the departments referenced in the motion.

It further calls on the Prime Minister to urgently address the concerns raised in the motion and to resolve the longstanding issues affecting Fire Department personnel and the relevant departments. The motion also requests that the Prime Minister return to Parliament within six weeks with a full update.

Lacroes said the motion was signed and co-signed by MP Omar Ottley and MP Lyndon Lewis along with himself.

