MP Lewis meets Fleming in Panama, says local professionals are respected more abroad than at home | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis said a recent coincidental meeting in Panama with the owner of Fleming Waste Solutions has once again highlighted what he described as a troubling reality: local professionals and businesses from St. Maarten often receive more respect and professional treatment abroad than they do in their own country.

Lewis said he met the owner of Fleming Waste Solutions while attending Parlatino meetings in Panama. Fleming Waste Solutions, which has reportedly been contracted by Government since 2021 to operate government-owned equipment and carry out critical landfill operations, is also established and operating in Panama. According to Lewis, the company’s presence and treatment abroad stand in sharp contrast to recent reports that the Ministry of VROMI has allegedly failed to compensate the company for services rendered in St. Maarten.

“The Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs, should take some kind of accountability and stop playing the blame game,” MP Lewis stated.

Lewis said the situation reflects a broader and ongoing pattern in which qualified local businesses and professionals are not treated with the respect, urgency and fairness they deserve, even when they are providing essential services to the country. He noted that Fleming Waste Solutions has played an important role in landfill management and in maintaining operations that directly affect public health, environmental safety and the daily lives of the people of St. Maarten.

“What makes this matter even more distasteful is the reality that our own people, who continue to contribute to the development and functioning of this country, are often given a difficult time when it comes to compensation, communication and professional respect,” Lewis said. “Yet, these same individuals and businesses are welcomed and treated with the utmost professionalism and appreciation in other countries.”

The MP said his encounter in Panama was a painful reminder that local talent and businesses are too often valued more outside of St. Maarten than in their homeland. He said reports that Fleming Waste Solutions does not face the same level of delayed payment and operational difficulties in Panama should serve as a wake-up call for Government.

Lewis stressed that Government must place greater priority on qualified local entrepreneurs and companies that provide essential services and contribute to national development. He said supporting and respecting local businesses is not only a matter of fairness, but also a national responsibility.

“Our people should not have to leave their homeland or seek validation elsewhere in order to be treated fairly and professionally,” MP Lewis said. “Government must create an environment where hardworking and qualified St. Maarteners can thrive, grow and contribute meaningfully without facing unnecessary obstacles, delays or disrespect.”

Lewis concluded by urging Government to address the matter with urgency, ensure that all outstanding obligations are handled properly, and build a more professional and supportive relationship with local businesses that continue to serve the country.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lewis-meets-fleming-in-panama-says-local-professionals-are-respected-more-abroad-than-at-home