MP Omar Ottley says GEBE billing problems remain a national crisis | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Today, Member of Parliament Omar Ottley issued a stern reminder to the government regarding the ongoing crisis surrounding GEBE's billing system and the urgent need for immediate action to address the concerns of its clients.

In recent months, the government has made a series of promises to the people of Sint Maarten that have yet to materialize, causing frustration and hardship for many households and businesses. MP Ottley highlighted several critical issues that have emerged from these unfulfilled commitments:

1. A loan of 76 million guilders was taken out by the government for 3 generators that have not yet been ordered, it has now been over a year. This financial burden is being placed on the backs of the people, with no tangible benefit in sight.

2. The Prime Minister assured the public that relief on GEBE bills would be provided by October 2025, but this promise has also gone unfulfilled, leaving residents to struggle with rising costs.

3. Most recently, a statement indicated that relief would be forthcoming by December 2025, but this has yet again proven to be another broken promise.

In response to these ongoing challenges, MP Ottley has taken proactive steps to engage the community. He has organized town hall meetings, gathering hundreds of signatures from concerned citizens who share their experiences and stress the urgency of resolving the issues with GEBE.

Furthermore, MP Ottley has drafted and submitted a Ministerial Regulation to the Minister of TEATT, proposing immediate remedies to alleviate the burden on residents. However, to date, no action has been taken, which only exacerbates the crisis.

"It is unacceptable that the government continues to make empty promises while our people suffer," MP Ottley stated. "We need immediate and concrete action to resolve the GEBE billing crisis. The time for talk is over; it is time for action."

MP Ottley urges the government to prioritize the welfare of its citizens and deliver on its commitments. The people of Sint Maarten deserve transparency, accountability, and relief from the burdens they have been facing for far too long.

It has also come to light that Parliament has been holding closed-door meetings regarding GEBE while there remains a pending continuation of an urgent public meeting on the matter. MP Ottley believes this lack of transparency is unacceptable, especially when so many residents are relying on the government for solutions.

"If GEBE is not resolved for the people, I am calling for the resignation of those in charge of this matter," MP Ottley declared.

