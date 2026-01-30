MP Roseburg call for action to cut Civil Registry backlog, waiting time | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg says the prolonged waiting times for appointments at the Civil Registry (Census Office) have moved beyond an inconvenience and now represent a serious barrier to the exercise of fundamental rights and the economic mobility of residents.

Roseburg said citizens are being delayed in obtaining timely identification documents needed for employment, travel, education, and essential services. She warned that chronic administrative delays undermine public confidence and place unnecessary strain on families and working people who rely on basic documentation to function in daily life.

Following her direct address on Lady Grace’s Breakfast Lounge on Thursday morning, Roseburg confirmed that she has formally submitted a policy proposal to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of General Affairs aimed at reducing the backlog and restoring service standards at the Civil Registry.

While expressing support for the long-term objectives of the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP), Roseburg stressed that the current backlog requires immediate, operational intervention. Drawing on Kingdom and regional best practices, she outlined four measures:

Emergency Operational Surge, “Super Saturdays”

Roseburg proposes that the Ministry of General Affairs authorize the Civil Registry to immediately resume Super Saturday openings and extended evening hours for a period of six months. She cited Aruba’s Censo as an example of where this approach has been used to rapidly eliminate appointment backlogs during periods of high demand.

Strengthen appointment commitment, reduce “no-shows”

To address the high incidence of missed appointments, Roseburg proposes introducing a mandatory online payment or deposit at the time of booking. She said this measure would reduce “no-shows” that disrupt scheduling and slow down service delivery for residents who are waiting.

Urgent Request Fee to fund overtime and faster service

Roseburg also proposes implementing a formal Urgent Request Fee, known as a Spoedprocedure, based on the Dutch model. This would allow residents with critical needs to access expedited services. She said the revenue generated should be earmarked specifically to fund overtime compensation for civil servants supporting weekend and evening shifts.

Digitize low-risk documents, protect in-person capacity for high-security services

Roseburg said Curaçao’s Kranshi has demonstrated that digitizing basic extracts and civil records significantly reduces physical foot traffic. She urged St. Maarten to prioritize moving low-risk administrative documentation online, reserving in-person appointments for high-security documents such as passports and identification cards.

Public planning campaign

Roseburg further called for a government-led public awareness campaign to promote a “six-month-ahead” renewal culture, encouraging residents to check document expiration dates early. She said proactive planning is essential to stabilize demand and prevent future bottlenecks.

“The community deserves a public administration that operates at the pace and standards of the 21st century,” Roseburg said. “I look forward to constructive dialogue on how these measures can be budgeted and implemented within the current parliamentary term to restore efficiency, dignity, and public confidence in the Civil Registry.”

Roseburg said she will continue to push for practical reforms that improve service delivery and ensure residents can access essential documentation without unreasonable delay.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-call-for-action-to-cut-civil-registry-backlog-waiting-time