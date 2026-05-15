MP Roseburg: Code of Conduct for Parliament is progressing | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Chairlady of Parliament’s Integrity Committee, MP Sjamira Roseburg, on Friday announced that the long-discussed Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament has been placed back on the parliamentary agenda and is actively being advanced during this term.

According to MP Roseburg, the initiative has been under discussion since 2015, including through several meetings of the Committee of Integrity. Over the years, the draft Code of Conduct has been reviewed, discussed and refined, but was not previously finalized due to various procedural challenges, including instances where quorum was not met.

Roseburg said the process has now reached a more advanced and constructive stage, with positive engagement from Members of Parliament during the current term.

“Members have been providing valuable input and participating in discussions aimed at strengthening the framework,” Roseburg said. “This level of engagement is appreciated, as it reflects a shared commitment to improving parliamentary standards.”

As Chairlady of the Integrity Committee, Roseburg said she remains committed to ensuring that the draft Code of Conduct continues its progression from the Committee of Integrity to the Central Committee, and thereafter to final approval by Parliament.

She emphasized that a Code of Conduct is an important governance instrument for Parliament. It sets clear ethical expectations, strengthens accountability, helps manage conflicts of interest and supports transparency in public office. Most importantly, she said, it reinforces public trust in Parliament and in St. Maarten’s democratic institutions.

“This initiative is not about individuals or past processes,” Roseburg said. “It is about strengthening Parliament as an institution and building a culture of integrity and responsibility in public service.”

Roseburg said St. Maarten now has an opportunity to be among the first within the Dutch Caribbean to establish a formal Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament. She described this as a meaningful step forward in regional governance and institutional strengthening.

The MP expressed hope that the constructive momentum now surrounding the initiative will continue and that Parliament will be able to bring the long-standing process to completion during this term.

“Our goal must be to complete this process for the benefit of the people we serve,” Roseburg said.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-code-of-conduct-for-parliament-is-progressing