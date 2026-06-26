MP Roseburg Launches “Drive Smart SXM” Community Challenge | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Following her recent proposal to the Minister of Justice requesting consideration of the Ride Smart SXM initiative for inclusion in the 2026 Crime Fund Policy Plan, Member of Parliament Sjamira D.M. Roseburg is now calling on the people of St. Maarten to become part of the solution through the launch of the Drive Smart SXM community challenge.

The challenge is a public awareness movement aimed at encouraging safer road behavior, personal responsibility and community participation in response to the recent increase in serious and fatal traffic incidents in St. Maarten.

During the Central Committee meeting on the 2026 national budget, MP Roseburg said road safety cannot depend only on legislation, enforcement or government action. While she has formally submitted a road safety proposal to the Ministry of Justice, she said the wider community must also help promote responsible choices on the road.

“We all have a role to play in making our roads safer. While Government can strengthen legislation, enforcement and education, every road user has the power to influence someone else through the choices they make every day,” Roseburg said.

The Drive Smart SXM challenge encourages motorists, motorcycle riders, scooter riders, cyclists and pedestrians to post short videos on social media demonstrating responsible road behavior and encouraging others to do the same.

Participants are encouraged to create videos showing simple but important actions such as fastening a seatbelt, putting on a helmet, obeying traffic signs, slowing down, avoiding distractions behind the wheel, allowing pedestrians to cross, giving motorcycles enough space, respecting other road users, and demonstrating what responsible road use looks like in everyday life.

The videos should include the message Drive Smart SXM, use the hashtag #DriveSmartSXM, and challenge others to participate. Roseburg said the goal is to spread the message across the community in a way that is visible, practical and easy for everyone to take part in.

In her remarks during the budget meeting, Roseburg pointed to basic choices such as wearing a seatbelt and using a helmet as examples of the kind of behavior that can help save lives. She said these are not complicated actions, but they must become part of a stronger culture of safety on St. Maarten’s roads.

Roseburg said the community challenge is intended to complement the formal proposal submitted to the Minister of Justice by allowing the public to begin promoting safer road behavior immediately, while broader discussions on road safety, prevention, enforcement and policy continue.

“This isn’t about blaming anyone. It’s about creating a movement where safe driving becomes part of our culture. Every video has the potential to reach someone, influence someone and ultimately save a life,” Roseburg said.

The MP hopes the campaign will be embraced by residents from all walks of life, including young people, parents, teachers, artists, athletes, influencers, emergency responders, public officials, business owners, community organizations, churches, schools, youth groups and civil society organizations.

She said the strength of the campaign will depend on participation. A short video from a student putting on a helmet, a parent reminding a child to buckle up, a rider demonstrating proper protective gear, or a driver slowing down near a pedestrian crossing can all help reinforce the message that safer roads begin with individual choices.

Roseburg noted that while government has a responsibility to modernize legislation, strengthen enforcement and support road safety education, the community can begin taking action now by setting positive examples.

She said the challenge is also intended to encourage conversations within families, schools, workplaces and community groups about the daily decisions that affect public safety. These include speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving, unsafe riding, failure to wear protective gear and the need to show greater respect for pedestrians and other road users.

The Drive Smart SXM challenge forms part of Roseburg’s broader call for prevention-based action on road safety. Her formal proposal to the Minister of Justice focuses on education, awareness, rider visibility, defensive riding, school-based education, protective equipment and partnerships with law enforcement, driving schools, youth organizations and community groups.

However, Roseburg said the community does not have to wait for policy discussions to conclude before helping to change behavior on the road.

“I invite everyone to join the movement. Together, we can remind one another that every decision we make on the road matters. Record a short video, encourage others to do the same and help us build a safer St. Maarten,” Roseburg said.

The public is encouraged to participate by posting a short video, using the hashtag #DriveSmartSXM, including the message Drive Smart SXM, and challenging others to join the movement.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-launches-drive-smart-sxm-community-challenge