MP Roseburg, Rotary Sunrise kick off third year of breakfast program at Academy Business Campus | The Peoples Tribune

REWARD–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg has confirmed that the school breakfast program at SXM Academy Vocational Business Campus is now in its third year. “I take pride in this program,” she said. “I believe that investing in our youth, even with a warm breakfast, gives them a sense of belonging and lets them know they are valued.”

Launched in 2023 with the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise, the program began after reports showed many students were arriving to class without having eaten. Today, it has become a daily routine that nourishes both body and spirit.

Each morning, students are welcomed into a space where freshly prepared meals are served, including sandwiches, teas, snacks, and fresh fruits. Within minutes, the breakfast is finished, and the students look forward to it, the principal said. Teachers note that the program improves focus, encourages healthy habits, and supports students from families facing challenges.

Roseburg emphasized that supporting youth goes beyond food. “Even if you can’t contribute financially, invest your time. Show interest in their education and make them feel seen. A little attention can go a long way.”

Supported by the Voice of the Community Foundation and partners Nowhere Special, Motorworld, and First Response, the program represents more than meals. “This is not just about breakfast,” Roseburg said. “It’s about letting our students know they matter.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-rotary-sunrise-kick-off-third-year-of-breakfast-program-at-academy-business-campus