MP Roseburg submits road safety proposal to Minister of Justice for inclusion in 2026 Crime Fund Policy Plan | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira D.M. Roseburg has formally submitted a road safety proposal to the Minister of Justice, requesting that the proposed Ride Smart SXM initiative be considered for inclusion in the 2026 Crime Fund Policy Plan, which has been incorporated into the national budget.

The proposal comes in response to the recent increase in serious and fatal traffic accidents in St. Maarten, particularly those involving motorcycles and scooters. Roseburg also highlighted the issue during the Central Committee meeting on the 2026 budget, where she called for stronger prevention, public awareness and community involvement to help reduce avoidable injuries and loss of life on the road.

“Road safety begins long before a traffic stop is issued or an accident takes place. It begins with education, awareness, respect and prevention,” MP Roseburg stated.

According to Roseburg, enforcement and modernization of the Traffic Ordinance remain essential, and discussions with the Ministry of Justice are ongoing. However, she said enforcement must be supported by preventative initiatives that encourage responsible behavior before accidents occur.

To support her proposal, Roseburg submitted an accompanying Concept Note outlining the proposed Ride Smart SXM initiative. The concept provides a framework for a pilot programme focused on public awareness, defensive riding workshops, school-based education, rider visibility initiatives, a Helmet Assistance Programme and partnerships with law enforcement, driving schools, youth organizations and community groups.

Roseburg explained that the initiative is intended to reduce preventable traffic incidents by promoting responsible behavior among all road users through education, awareness, visibility and community engagement. A specific focus is placed on motorcycle and scooter riders, including improving visibility, encouraging the use of certified protective equipment and educating young and first-time riders before unsafe habits develop.

She said the proposal also seeks to strengthen cooperation among government, law enforcement, schools and community organizations. That type of collaboration, she said, is necessary if St. Maarten is to reduce preventable road traffic injuries and fatalities.

For the first time in St. Maarten’s history, and in accordance with the law, the Crime Fund Policy Plan has been officially incorporated into the budget. Roseburg noted that this milestone fulfills the mandate of the motion she submitted with MP Ardwell Irion, which was unanimously approved by Parliament on October 29, 2024, calling for legal compliance regarding the use and policy planning of these funds.

With the legal framework now in place, Roseburg said suggested project initiatives such as Ride Smart SXM can be considered for inclusion in the plan.

“The Crime Fund was established to support crime prevention. Dangerous driving, reckless driving, excessive speeding and other traffic offences place lives at risk. Investing in prevention is an investment in public safety,” Roseburg said.

Through her correspondence, Roseburg requested that the Minister of Justice consider the proposal as part of the development and implementation of the 2026 Crime Fund Policy Plan. She noted that the initiative aligns with the plan’s emphasis on prevention, public safety and community engagement.

“I am not suggesting that education replace enforcement,” Roseburg said. “The two should work together. If we can educate our people, improve rider visibility, encourage responsible choices and provide practical safety tools before tragedy strikes, we have the opportunity to save lives.”

Roseburg stressed that the Ministry of Justice is ultimately responsible for deciding which projects are included in the Crime Fund Policy Plan. However, she said elected officials and community leaders should contribute practical suggestions where possible, especially on issues that directly affect public safety.

She also expressed her willingness to work with the Ministry of Justice and other stakeholders to further develop the proposal, should the Minister deem it appropriate for inclusion in the Crime Fund Policy Plan. Roseburg said adjustments can be made where necessary, but the core objective remains to support public awareness, safer behavior and stronger community involvement.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Roseburg concluded. “Every person who leaves home deserves the opportunity to return home safely, and every life we can save through prevention is worth the investment.”

Roseburg said she looks forward to feedback from the Ministry of Justice on whether the Ride Smart SXM proposal can be incorporated into the 2026 Crime Fund Policy Plan.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-submits-road-safety-proposal-to-minister-of-justice-for-inclusion-in-2026-crime-fund-policy-plan