MP Wescot-Williams questions PM on Dutch response to dispute regulation draft law | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Wescot-Williams has formally addressed questions to the Prime Minister regarding the Dutch government’s recent rejection of the draft consensus Kingdom Law on a dispute regulation (Geschillenregeling).

The draft law, submitted by the Aruban Prime Minister, was the result of joint consultations between the parliaments of Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten. According to MP Wescot the Dutch government’s response came as “a surprise and disappointment,” as it dismisses the consensus draft from the CAS parliaments and instead suggests a return to an earlier, retracted proposal.

“The Dutch government’s stance not only sidelines the parliaments of the Caribbean countries, but also disregards many of the recommendations of the Council of State,” MP Wescot stated.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, MP Wescot highlighted the apparent contradiction between this latest position and the earlier assurances given by the Dutch State Secretary. In May of this year, the State Secretary had expressed appreciation for a Kingdom-wide and joint approach to the Council of State’s advice on the “70 Years Charter.”

MP Wescot is seeking clarification from the Prime Minister on several key points, including:

1. The process agreed upon by the four governments regarding the Council of State’s advice.

2. When Sint Maarten’s position was shared with the other countries.

3. Communication that has taken place between the governments on this matter.

4. The Prime Minister’s intended course of action in light of the Dutch position.

5. Consultations with counterparts in Aruba and Curaçao.

6. Any further correspondence between the Prime Minister and the Dutch government/State Secretary.

“The consensus draft represented a concrete step forward in strengthening mutual trust and equality within the Kingdom,” MP Wescot emphasized. “It is therefore concerning that the Dutch government has chosen to dismiss this joint effort.”

The MP concluded by stating that she looks forward to the Prime Minister’s response at the earliest opportunity.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-wescot-williams-questions-pm-on-dutch-response-to-dispute-regulation-draft-law