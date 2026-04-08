NAPB Rejects MP Meyers’ claims on Insurance Protection for officers | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Police Union NAPB has issued a strong response to recent remarks made by Member of Parliament Meyers regarding insurance coverage for police officers and other frontline personnel, stating that the public must be clearly informed of the facts.

During Tuesday’s public meeting of Parliament, MP Meyers stated that frontline workers have insurance coverage and cautioned Members of Parliament against making statements suggesting otherwise. He was responding to remarks by MP Egbert Doran, who urged government to expedite insurance coverage for police officers, particularly in the wake of the recent accident on Sucker Garden Road in which several officers were seriously injured.

According to the union, police officers, customs officers, prison officers, immigration officers, and other frontline workers currently do not have valid group insurance coverage protecting them in cases of loss of life, accidental death, dismemberment, or total permanent disability while carrying out their official duties.

NAPB stressed that its position does not concern social insurance or compensation for pain and suffering. Rather, the union said it is referring specifically to a group insurance policy intended to provide protection in cases involving life, accidental death and dismemberment, and total permanent disability. That policy, the union stated, lapsed in 2023 and has not yet been reinstated.

The union described the matter as a serious failure of responsibility, especially given the daily risks faced by frontline personnel in the execution of their duties.

In highlighting the urgency of the issue, NAPB pointed to the March 19, 2026, vehicle accident in which three police officers were seriously injured while performing lawful duties. The union noted that one of those officers, Inspector Randall Koeyers, remains hospitalized and is still awaiting urgent transfer for specialized medical care.

NAPB said the incident underscores the reality that officers continue to face life-threatening situations without the benefit of proper insurance protection. The union added that any public suggestion indicating otherwise is misleading and does not reflect the actual circumstances confronting frontline workers.

The union further stated that patience within its ranks has been exhausted and called on the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action to address the matter.

“The reinstatement of comprehensive group insurance coverage is not optional. It is a basic obligation owed to every frontline worker,” the union said.

NAPB warned that failure to act promptly will leave it with no choice but to consider all appropriate measures to defend the rights and safety of its members.

The union concluded by stating that frontline workers cannot be expected to continue serving under conditions in which their lives are insufficiently protected.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/napb-rejects-mp-meyers-claims-on-insurance-protection-for-officers