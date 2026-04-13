NAPB urges space for investigation to proceed without undue pressure | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–NAPB-Sint Maarten is urging all parties to allow the ongoing investigation into the February 13, 2026 police-involved shooting in St. Peters to proceed without undue pressure or outside influence, stressing that the integrity of the process must remain paramount.

The union issued the statement in response to recent remarks made by Member of Parliament Francisco A. Lacroes regarding the incident, which resulted in the tragic death of Rudy “Rock” Benjamin.

NAPB-Sint Maarten extended condolences to the family and loved ones of Benjamin and acknowledged the broader impact the incident has had on the St. Peters community. The union said it understands the concern and emotions surrounding the matter, particularly given the seriousness of the case.

At the same time, NAPB-Sint Maarten emphasized that the investigation, which is currently being conducted by the Landsrecherche, must be allowed to run its course in a fair, objective, and independent manner. According to the union, investigations of this nature are inherently detailed and time-intensive, requiring careful examination of all facts to ensure due process is respected.

The union also underscored the need to balance public interest and transparency with the protection of the investigative process. While recognizing the community’s desire for updates, NAPB-Sint Maarten warned that premature or incomplete disclosure of information could undermine the investigation and potentially affect its outcome.

NAPB-Sint Maarten further noted that the officers involved, along with their families and colleagues, are also affected by the incident and are awaiting the outcome of the investigation. As such, the union said they, too, are entitled to a fair, impartial, and unbiased process.

The union called on all stakeholders, including public officials, to exercise patience and understanding as the competent authorities carry out their responsibilities. It said trust in the rule of law and in established legal procedures remains essential to ensuring justice for all parties involved.

NAPB-Sint Maarten reaffirmed its commitment to supporting its members while respecting the legal framework governing the matter. The union added that it is confident the findings of the investigation will be communicated through the appropriate official channels once the process has been completed.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/napb-urges-space-for-investigation-to-proceed-without-undue-pressure