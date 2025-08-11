NV GEBE and NRPB Begin Final Phase of Underground Cable and Waterline Installations | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–NV GEBE and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) have entered the final stage of underground electrical cable and waterline installations, a project aimed at strengthening the island’s resilience to natural disasters.

Part of the Emergency Recovery Project 1 (ERP-1), funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, the initiative will relocate over 9 kilometers of overhead lines underground, alongside new water pipes and conduits for future fiber-optic cabling. Work will take place in Cole Bay, South Reward, Point Blanche, and Dutch Quarter between August and December 2025.

Upon completion, close to $9 million will have been invested in cabling and piping over two phases, plus $1.4 million for GEBE’s water tanks to boost potable water reserves. The works will include excavation, trenching, installation of meter walls and transformer houses, and the eventual removal of old wooden poles.

Temporary disruptions, including brief power outages, are expected. Traffic controls, environmental safeguards, and access to homes and businesses will be maintained throughout the project. Residents can follow updates on GEBE’s Facebook page and in local newspapers.

The ERP-1 project, launched after Hurricane Irma in 2017, has also refurbished schools, repaired homes, and strengthened emergency response facilities.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/nv-gebe-and-nrpb-begin-final-phase-of-underground-cable-and-waterline-installations