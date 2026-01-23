PJIA appoints Michael Peters as new Operational Director | The Peoples Tribune

AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Peters as Operations Director, effective immediately. A proud son of St. Maarten, Mr. Peters brings more than a decade of hands-on aviation experience, deep institutional knowledge, and a proven commitment to operational excellence, safety, and teamwork.

Michael Peters’ journey at PJIAE began in 2011 as a summer employee, where early exposure to airport operations sparked a lasting passion for aviation and tourism. What started as a temporary role quickly evolved into a clear career path. While continuing to work part-time with the Operations Department, Peters pursued his studies in the Netherlands, earning a degree as an Aviation Operations Officer.

In 2015, he returned to St. Maarten to complete his final internship at PJIA, determined to contribute to the growth and development of the country’s main gateway. His dedication and performance led to his appointment as Operations Coordinator in 2016. Over the next six years, Peters distinguished himself through strong leadership, technical expertise, and a steadfast focus on safety and compliance.

Following this, he was promoted to Safety & Security Compliance Advisor to the Director of Operations and, in early 2025, took on the additional role of Acting Security Manager, successfully overseeing security operations alongside his compliance responsibilities.

As Operations Director, Michael Peters now oversees Airside and Landside Operations, the Airport Fire Department, and the Security Department, with responsibility for more than 170 staff members across these critical operational areas.

The airport’s Chief Operating Officer Mr. Levons expressed full confidence in Peters’ appointment: “Michael has consistently demonstrated the right combination of operational expertise, leadership, and integrity. He understands this airport inside and out, and he has earned the trust and respect of his teams. I have full confidence in his ability to fulfill this role and to continue strengthening our operations with the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and professionalism.”

Reflecting on his leadership approach, Peters emphasized the importance of collaboration in a complex airport environment: “Teamwork and collaboration are fundamental to safe and efficient airport operations. No meaningful results can be achieved in isolation. Effective collaboration across departments enhances situational awareness, rapid problem-solving, and ultimately safeguards the safety, efficiency, and overall experience of both passengers and staff.”

Beyond formal qualifications, Peters strongly believes that work attitude, discipline, and willingness to grow are essential drivers of long-term success. His career path stands as a powerful example to young professionals on the island that while education opens doors, it is commitment, integrity, and perseverance that truly shape a future.

With this appointment, Princess Juliana International Airport reaffirms its commitment to developing local talent and ensuring strong, experienced leadership at the heart of its operations.

