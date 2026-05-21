PJIA brings back Shopping Experience on May 29 after strong first turnout | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–After welcoming more than 800 visitors during its first edition, Princess Juliana International Airport is preparing to once again transform its terminal into an evening of shopping, entertainment and community connection with the return of its Shopping Experience on Friday, May 29, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

For one special evening, the airport will open its doors not only to travelers, but also to the wider community, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy a unique peek inside the terminal while exploring exclusive offers from the airport’s concessionaires ahead of the summer season.

“We were very excited by the turnout and enthusiasm during our first Shopping Experience, where we welcomed over 800 visitors into our terminal,” said Jovanka de Randamie, Business Intelligence & Data Manager. “This year, we are looking forward to bringing that same energy back and offering even more exciting summer deals for our guests.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the airport’s concessionaires while enjoying a mix of shopping, food and beverage experiences throughout the terminal. Guests can visit the airport museum, shop for souvenirs, enjoy drinks at the airport bars, purchase electronics, discover new shades and accessories by Hotlook, and customize their own “Love SXM” shirt printed on-site during the event.

The Shopping Experience will showcase the diverse offerings available at Princess Juliana International Airport in a fun and welcoming atmosphere for families, residents and travelers alike.

The airport encourages the public to come out, enjoy the evening atmosphere, discover the terminal and take advantage of exclusive shopping opportunities only available during the Shopping Experience.

For more details and registration, visitwww.sxmairport.com.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pjia-brings-back-shopping-experience-on-may-29-after-strong-first-turnout