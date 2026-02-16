PJIA hosts Valentine’s week movie night for seniors | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE) hosted a special Seniors Movie Night on Friday evening, welcoming 60 members of the island’s senior community for a screening of War Room as part of Valentine’s week.

With Valentine’s Day centered on love, appreciation, and connection, PJIAE chose to extend the spirit of the season beyond travelers and airport staff by honoring seniors and ensuring they felt seen, welcomed, and celebrated. For the occasion, the airport converted its check-in hall into a cinema-style setting, offering seniors a comfortable night out in a familiar community space.

Attendees included seniors from the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation and the St. Maarten Senior Citizens Recreational Foundation. Guests were hosted in the PJIAE check-in hall from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and bus transportation was arranged to support easy access and comfort.

PJIAE described the initiative as part of its community engagement and social responsibility efforts, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the generation whose work and perseverance helped shape St. Maarten’s development and identity. The company also reiterated that the airport remains committed to keeping its doors open to the seniors who helped build the community it serves.

The evening was hosted by Cassie Schoutens, Corporate Communication Officer of PJIAE, alongside co-host Shudeiska Priest. In her remarks, Schoutens underscored the airport’s connection to the community and the importance of showing appreciation to seniors.

Guests shared a meal featuring pasta courtesy of Domino’s Pizza, along with refreshments served by airport volunteers and staff. Ushers Michael Ferrier, Marcel Gumbs, Connaly Conner, and Keith Franca provided support throughout the event, helping to ensure a smooth and respectful experience for all attendees.

To close the evening in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, each senior received a rose as a token of appreciation. PJIAE Chief Executive Officer Michael Cleaver also expressed pride in the initiative, noting that recognizing the seniors who helped build St. Maarten reflects the airport’s values and its continued commitment to community engagement.

The event was warmly received by the senior community. Malcolm Cooper of the Senior Citizens Recreational Committee thanked Cleaver, PJIAE, and airport staff for the evening and said he looks forward to future initiatives that continue to support and celebrate St. Maarten’s seniors.

Through efforts such as Seniors Movie Night, Princess Juliana International Airport continues to position itself not only as a gateway to the world, but also as an active partner in the St. Maarten community, honoring the past, serving the present, and contributing to a stronger future together.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pjia-hosts-valentines-week-movie-night-for-seniors