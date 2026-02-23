Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina congratulates Prime Minister Rob Jetten on formation of new Dutch Govt | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY-–The Government of St. Maarten on Monday extended congratulations to the Government of the Netherlands on the formation of a new coalition administration led by Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

Prime Minister Jetten and his cabinet were sworn in by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander at Royal Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, marking the start of a new term of government.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina congratulated his Dutch counterpart on assuming office, noting that Prime Minister Jetten becomes the youngest prime minister in the Netherlands’ history.

“On behalf of the Government and people of St. Maarten, I extend sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Rob Jetten on his appointment and the formation of the new coalition government. Leadership in uncertain times calls for courage, clarity, and collaboration. We wish Prime Minister Jetten and his cabinet success as they begin this important work,” Prime Minister Mercelina said.

The new minority coalition, comprised of D66, CDA, and VVD, assumes office at a moment when steady governance and constructive dialogue remain essential.

Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized the importance of continued cooperation within the Kingdom and reaffirmed St. Maarten’s commitment to engagement based on mutual respect and shared responsibility.

“St. Maarten values its enduring relationship within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. We look forward to working with Prime Minister Jetten’s government in a spirit of partnership. Together, we must continue addressing priorities that affect our people and our region, including economic resilience, the energy transition, sound public finances, and stability,” Mercelina said.

Prime Minister Jetten previously served as Minister for Climate and Energy. Prime Minister Mercelina expressed optimism about strengthening collaboration on sustainability and climate resilience, areas of direct importance to small island jurisdictions.

“As a Small Island Developing State, St. Maarten is acutely aware of the impacts of climate change and global economic volatility. We are confident there will be opportunities to deepen cooperation on renewable energy, climate resilience, and sustainable development across the Kingdom,” he said.

The Government of St. Maarten looks forward to continued dialogue with the new Dutch administration on matters of shared priority, including financial reform, energy security, and the wellbeing of all citizens of the Kingdom.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/prime-minister-dr-luc-mercelina-congratulates-prime-minister-rob-jetten-on-formation-of-new-dutch-govt